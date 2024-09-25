iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

508.7
(-0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,386.34

771.89

138.65

37.86

yoy growth (%)

79.6

456.68

266.19

58.75

Raw materials

-1,190.64

-618.69

-78.44

-22.62

As % of sales

85.88

80.15

56.57

59.75

Employee costs

-30.6

-24.22

-7.95

-3.21

As % of sales

2.2

3.13

5.73

8.49

Other costs

-81.83

-73.28

-42.2

-9.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.9

9.49

30.43

24.02

Operating profit

83.27

55.69

10.05

2.92

OPM

6

7.21

7.25

7.71

Depreciation

-17.19

-11.28

-1.21

-1.36

Interest expense

-18.67

-10.98

-1.31

-0.94

Other income

2.74

1.2

1.12

0.21

Profit before tax

50.14

34.63

8.65

0.82

Taxes

-13.66

-11.9

-2.37

-0.16

Tax rate

-27.26

-34.36

-27.48

-19.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

36.47

22.73

6.27

0.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

36.47

22.73

6.27

0.66

yoy growth (%)

60.45

262.23

842.8

-53.8

NPM

2.63

2.94

4.52

1.75

