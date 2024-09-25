Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,386.34
771.89
138.65
37.86
yoy growth (%)
79.6
456.68
266.19
58.75
Raw materials
-1,190.64
-618.69
-78.44
-22.62
As % of sales
85.88
80.15
56.57
59.75
Employee costs
-30.6
-24.22
-7.95
-3.21
As % of sales
2.2
3.13
5.73
8.49
Other costs
-81.83
-73.28
-42.2
-9.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.9
9.49
30.43
24.02
Operating profit
83.27
55.69
10.05
2.92
OPM
6
7.21
7.25
7.71
Depreciation
-17.19
-11.28
-1.21
-1.36
Interest expense
-18.67
-10.98
-1.31
-0.94
Other income
2.74
1.2
1.12
0.21
Profit before tax
50.14
34.63
8.65
0.82
Taxes
-13.66
-11.9
-2.37
-0.16
Tax rate
-27.26
-34.36
-27.48
-19.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
36.47
22.73
6.27
0.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
36.47
22.73
6.27
0.66
yoy growth (%)
60.45
262.23
842.8
-53.8
NPM
2.63
2.94
4.52
1.75
