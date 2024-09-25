iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Foods Ltd Key Ratios

493.85
(0.81%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.6

56.91

Op profit growth

49.45

71.93

EBIT growth

50.59

78.35

Net profit growth

56.98

83.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6

7.21

6.58

EBIT margin

4.95

5.9

5.19

Net profit margin

2.48

2.83

2.42

RoCE

15.83

16.91

RoNW

3.88

4.32

RoA

1.98

2.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

17.58

10.34

8.83

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

8.11

5.01

3.29

Book value per share

120.32

88.51

48.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

24

10.87

9.05

P/CEPS

52

22.42

24.23

P/B

3.52

1.27

1.67

EV/EBIDTA

53.9

23.13

19.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.32

-34.36

-34.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

11.49

18.93

Inventory days

36.7

37.53

Creditor days

-54.61

-59.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.67

-4.15

-3.47

Net debt / equity

0.61

0.66

1.42

Net debt / op. profit

1.89

2.23

2.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.88

-80.15

-75.18

Employee costs

-2.2

-3.13

-3.75

Other costs

-5.9

-9.49

-14.46

