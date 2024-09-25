Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.6
56.91
Op profit growth
49.45
71.93
EBIT growth
50.59
78.35
Net profit growth
56.98
83.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6
7.21
6.58
EBIT margin
4.95
5.9
5.19
Net profit margin
2.48
2.83
2.42
RoCE
15.83
16.91
RoNW
3.88
4.32
RoA
1.98
2.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.58
10.34
8.83
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
8.11
5.01
3.29
Book value per share
120.32
88.51
48.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
24
10.87
9.05
P/CEPS
52
22.42
24.23
P/B
3.52
1.27
1.67
EV/EBIDTA
53.9
23.13
19.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.32
-34.36
-34.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
11.49
18.93
Inventory days
36.7
37.53
Creditor days
-54.61
-59.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.67
-4.15
-3.47
Net debt / equity
0.61
0.66
1.42
Net debt / op. profit
1.89
2.23
2.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.88
-80.15
-75.18
Employee costs
-2.2
-3.13
-3.75
Other costs
-5.9
-9.49
-14.46
