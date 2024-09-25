Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

HINDUSTAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. The trading window was closed from Tuesday October 1 2024 and shall remain closed until Thursday November 14 2024. Approval of an Un-Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

HINDUSTAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement between Avalon Cosmetics Private Limited (the Demerged Company or ACPL) for Contract Manufacturing (Nashik) Business of the Demerged Company and Vanity Case India Private Limited (the Transferor Company or VCIPL) and Hindustan Foods Limited (the Resulting Company or the Transferee Company or HFL or the Company) and their respective Shareholders under Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act 2013 (the Scheme) thereby leading to internal restructuring of group entities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

HINDUSTAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. The trading window was closed from Monday July 1 2024 and shall remain closed until Thursday August 15 2024. Approval of an Un-Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

HINDUSTAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. The trading window was closed from Monday April 1 2024 and shall remain closed until Thursday May 23 2024. Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024