Summary

Megastar Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Megastar Foods Private Limited on November 28, 2011. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Megastar Foods Limited on March 09, 2018. At present, Mr. Vikas Goel and Mr. Vikas Gupta are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of food based products such as wheat flour, organic wheat flour products and allied flour products. Basically, the company produce food products related to wheat i.e. Atta-wheat flour products, Maida-Fine wheat flour products, Suji/Rawa-Semolina, Chokar/Wheat Bran, Organic Atta, Organic whole Wheat flour and Organic wheat flour etc.The Company is an FSSC 22000 certified company for food safety systems including ISO 22000:2005, ISO 22002-1:2009 and additional FSSC 22000 requirements in respect of Processing (Pre Cleaning, Cleaning, milling, Sifting) of Wheat products like Atta, Maida, Suzi, Bran and its packaging in HDPE laminated bags and Poly Pouch bags by Intertek Certification Limited, United Kingdom. The Company is having FSSAI license, Organic Certificate for in accordance with the requirements of Indias National Programme for Organic Production Standards by the Ecocert India Pvt. Limited, HALAL certified by HALAL India Pvt. Ltd etc.The Company is having state of the art modern machinery in their wheat processing plant in Punjab, India, with an installed capacity of 100,000 MT

Read More