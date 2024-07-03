iifl-logo-icon 1
Megastar Foods Ltd Share Price

272.2
(-0.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:54 PM

  • Open283.99
  • Day's High298.9
  • 52 Wk High379
  • Prev. Close274.17
  • Day's Low271.25
  • 52 Wk Low 215
  • Turnover (lac)331.33
  • P/E75.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.76
  • EPS3.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)307.41
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Megastar Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

283.99

Prev. Close

274.17

Turnover(Lac.)

331.33

Day's High

298.9

Day's Low

271.25

52 Week's High

379

52 Week's Low

215

Book Value

82.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

307.41

P/E

75.82

EPS

3.65

Divi. Yield

0

Megastar Foods Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Megastar Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Megastar Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.46%

Non-Promoter- 4.09%

Institutions: 4.09%

Non-Institutions: 34.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Megastar Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.29

10

10

9.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.23

35.64

25.89

20.38

Net Worth

91.52

45.64

35.89

30.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

165.29

162.96

102.94

97.68

yoy growth (%)

1.42

58.31

5.37

25.54

Raw materials

-140.63

-139.57

-89.67

-85.89

As % of sales

85.08

85.64

87.11

87.92

Employee costs

-3.96

-3.42

-2.63

-1.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.95

4.73

1.46

1.29

Depreciation

-1.61

-1.26

-0.86

-0.71

Tax paid

-1.69

-1.33

-0.15

-0.23

Working capital

32.7

-4.08

9.14

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.42

58.31

5.37

25.54

Op profit growth

-2.48

85.25

15.84

35.18

EBIT growth

5.46

93.74

13.63

30.42

Net profit growth

24.88

160.85

24.87

62.87

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

274.93

304.2

184.8

162.37

163.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

274.93

304.2

184.8

162.37

163.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.04

0.2

0.47

1.06

0.06

Megastar Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Megastar Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman cum Managing Director

Vikas Goel

Whole-time Director

Vikas Gupta

Whole-time Director

Mudit Goyal

Independent Director

Amit Mittal

Independent Director

Prabhat Kumar

Independent Director

Savita Bansal

Company Secretary

Dhiraj Kheriwal

Additional Director

Rajiv Kathuria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sapna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Megastar Foods Ltd

Summary

Megastar Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Megastar Foods Private Limited on November 28, 2011. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Megastar Foods Limited on March 09, 2018. At present, Mr. Vikas Goel and Mr. Vikas Gupta are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of food based products such as wheat flour, organic wheat flour products and allied flour products. Basically, the company produce food products related to wheat i.e. Atta-wheat flour products, Maida-Fine wheat flour products, Suji/Rawa-Semolina, Chokar/Wheat Bran, Organic Atta, Organic whole Wheat flour and Organic wheat flour etc.The Company is an FSSC 22000 certified company for food safety systems including ISO 22000:2005, ISO 22002-1:2009 and additional FSSC 22000 requirements in respect of Processing (Pre Cleaning, Cleaning, milling, Sifting) of Wheat products like Atta, Maida, Suzi, Bran and its packaging in HDPE laminated bags and Poly Pouch bags by Intertek Certification Limited, United Kingdom. The Company is having FSSAI license, Organic Certificate for in accordance with the requirements of Indias National Programme for Organic Production Standards by the Ecocert India Pvt. Limited, HALAL certified by HALAL India Pvt. Ltd etc.The Company is having state of the art modern machinery in their wheat processing plant in Punjab, India, with an installed capacity of 100,000 MT
Company FAQs

What is the Megastar Foods Ltd share price today?

The Megastar Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Megastar Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Megastar Foods Ltd is ₹307.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Megastar Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Megastar Foods Ltd is 75.82 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Megastar Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Megastar Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Megastar Foods Ltd is ₹215 and ₹379 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Megastar Foods Ltd?

Megastar Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 34.18%, 1 Year at -26.56%, 6 Month at 5.96%, 3 Month at 2.23% and 1 Month at 16.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Megastar Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Megastar Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.47 %
Institutions - 4.10 %
Public - 34.44 %

