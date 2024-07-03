SectorFMCG
Open₹283.99
Prev. Close₹274.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹331.33
Day's High₹298.9
Day's Low₹271.25
52 Week's High₹379
52 Week's Low₹215
Book Value₹82.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)307.41
P/E75.82
EPS3.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.29
10
10
9.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.23
35.64
25.89
20.38
Net Worth
91.52
45.64
35.89
30.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
165.29
162.96
102.94
97.68
yoy growth (%)
1.42
58.31
5.37
25.54
Raw materials
-140.63
-139.57
-89.67
-85.89
As % of sales
85.08
85.64
87.11
87.92
Employee costs
-3.96
-3.42
-2.63
-1.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.95
4.73
1.46
1.29
Depreciation
-1.61
-1.26
-0.86
-0.71
Tax paid
-1.69
-1.33
-0.15
-0.23
Working capital
32.7
-4.08
9.14
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.42
58.31
5.37
25.54
Op profit growth
-2.48
85.25
15.84
35.18
EBIT growth
5.46
93.74
13.63
30.42
Net profit growth
24.88
160.85
24.87
62.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
274.93
304.2
184.8
162.37
163.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
274.93
304.2
184.8
162.37
163.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.04
0.2
0.47
1.06
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman cum Managing Director
Vikas Goel
Whole-time Director
Vikas Gupta
Whole-time Director
Mudit Goyal
Independent Director
Amit Mittal
Independent Director
Prabhat Kumar
Independent Director
Savita Bansal
Company Secretary
Dhiraj Kheriwal
Additional Director
Rajiv Kathuria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sapna
Reports by Megastar Foods Ltd
Summary
Megastar Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Megastar Foods Private Limited on November 28, 2011. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Megastar Foods Limited on March 09, 2018. At present, Mr. Vikas Goel and Mr. Vikas Gupta are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of food based products such as wheat flour, organic wheat flour products and allied flour products. Basically, the company produce food products related to wheat i.e. Atta-wheat flour products, Maida-Fine wheat flour products, Suji/Rawa-Semolina, Chokar/Wheat Bran, Organic Atta, Organic whole Wheat flour and Organic wheat flour etc.The Company is an FSSC 22000 certified company for food safety systems including ISO 22000:2005, ISO 22002-1:2009 and additional FSSC 22000 requirements in respect of Processing (Pre Cleaning, Cleaning, milling, Sifting) of Wheat products like Atta, Maida, Suzi, Bran and its packaging in HDPE laminated bags and Poly Pouch bags by Intertek Certification Limited, United Kingdom. The Company is having FSSAI license, Organic Certificate for in accordance with the requirements of Indias National Programme for Organic Production Standards by the Ecocert India Pvt. Limited, HALAL certified by HALAL India Pvt. Ltd etc.The Company is having state of the art modern machinery in their wheat processing plant in Punjab, India, with an installed capacity of 100,000 MT
Read More
The Megastar Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Megastar Foods Ltd is ₹307.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Megastar Foods Ltd is 75.82 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Megastar Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Megastar Foods Ltd is ₹215 and ₹379 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Megastar Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 34.18%, 1 Year at -26.56%, 6 Month at 5.96%, 3 Month at 2.23% and 1 Month at 16.40%.
