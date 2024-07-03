iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Megastar Foods Ltd Quarterly Results

302.9
(10.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

90

56.92

62.64

72.57

68.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

90

56.92

62.64

72.57

68.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.07

0.17

0.07

1.1

Total Income

90.06

56.99

62.81

72.64

69.97

Total Expenditure

85.49

54.99

60.36

69.39

65.17

PBIDT

4.57

2

2.45

3.25

4.8

Interest

1.57

0.6

0.67

0.95

1.44

PBDT

3

1.4

1.78

2.29

3.36

Depreciation

0.87

0.82

0.67

0.65

0.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.33

0.06

0.23

0.36

0.6

Deferred Tax

0.19

0.08

0.03

-0.08

0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

1.6

0.43

0.85

1.36

2.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.6

0.43

0.85

1.36

2.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.6

0.43

0.85

1.36

2.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.42

0.43

0.83

1.36

2.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.29

11.29

11.29

10

10

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.07

3.51

3.91

4.47

6.96

PBDTM(%)

3.33

2.45

2.84

3.15

4.87

PATM(%)

1.77

0.75

1.35

1.87

2.94

Megastar Foods: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Megastar Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.