Megastar Foods Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
90
56.92
62.64
72.57
68.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
90
56.92
62.64
72.57
68.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.07
0.17
0.07
1.1
Total Income
90.06
56.99
62.81
72.64
69.97
Total Expenditure
85.49
54.99
60.36
69.39
65.17
PBIDT
4.57
2
2.45
3.25
4.8
Interest
1.57
0.6
0.67
0.95
1.44
PBDT
3
1.4
1.78
2.29
3.36
Depreciation
0.87
0.82
0.67
0.65
0.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.33
0.06
0.23
0.36
0.6
Deferred Tax
0.19
0.08
0.03
-0.08
0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
1.6
0.43
0.85
1.36
2.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.6
0.43
0.85
1.36
2.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.6
0.43
0.85
1.36
2.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.42
0.43
0.83
1.36
2.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.29
11.29
11.29
10
10
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.07
3.51
3.91
4.47
6.96
PBDTM(%)
3.33
2.45
2.84
3.15
4.87
PATM(%)
1.77
0.75
1.35
1.87
2.94
