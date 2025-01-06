iifl-logo-icon 1
Megastar Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Megastar Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.95

4.73

1.46

1.29

Depreciation

-1.61

-1.26

-0.86

-0.71

Tax paid

-1.69

-1.33

-0.15

-0.23

Working capital

32.7

-4.08

9.14

-0.02

Other operating items

Operating

35.34

-1.93

9.57

0.3

Capital expenditure

1.41

7.39

1.87

1.22

Free cash flow

36.75

5.45

11.44

1.52

Equity raised

28.33

12.91

2.75

0.64

Investing

0

2.5

0

0

Financing

35.98

3.69

21.1

7.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

101.07

24.55

35.3

10.11

