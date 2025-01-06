Megastar Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.95
4.73
1.46
1.29
Depreciation
-1.61
-1.26
-0.86
-0.71
Tax paid
-1.69
-1.33
-0.15
-0.23
Working capital
32.7
-4.08
9.14
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
35.34
-1.93
9.57
0.3
Capital expenditure
1.41
7.39
1.87
1.22
Free cash flow
36.75
5.45
11.44
1.52
Equity raised
28.33
12.91
2.75
0.64
Investing
0
2.5
0
0
Financing
35.98
3.69
21.1
7.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
101.07
24.55
35.3
10.11
