Megastar Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

298.6
(9.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

165.29

162.96

102.94

97.68

yoy growth (%)

1.42

58.31

5.37

25.54

Raw materials

-140.63

-139.57

-89.67

-85.89

As % of sales

85.08

85.64

87.11

87.92

Employee costs

-3.96

-3.42

-2.63

-1.83

As % of sales

2.4

2.1

2.56

1.87

Other costs

-11.75

-10.8

-5.67

-5.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.11

6.62

5.51

5.82

Operating profit

8.93

9.16

4.94

4.26

OPM

5.4

5.62

4.8

4.37

Depreciation

-1.61

-1.26

-0.86

-0.71

Interest expense

-2.47

-3.25

-2.66

-2.33

Other income

1.1

0.08

0.04

0.07

Profit before tax

5.95

4.73

1.46

1.29

Taxes

-1.69

-1.33

-0.15

-0.23

Tax rate

-28.53

-28.11

-10.64

-18.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.25

3.4

1.3

1.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.01

Net profit

4.25

3.4

1.3

1.04

yoy growth (%)

24.88

160.85

24.87

62.87

NPM

2.57

2.08

1.26

1.06

