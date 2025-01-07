Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
165.29
162.96
102.94
97.68
yoy growth (%)
1.42
58.31
5.37
25.54
Raw materials
-140.63
-139.57
-89.67
-85.89
As % of sales
85.08
85.64
87.11
87.92
Employee costs
-3.96
-3.42
-2.63
-1.83
As % of sales
2.4
2.1
2.56
1.87
Other costs
-11.75
-10.8
-5.67
-5.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.11
6.62
5.51
5.82
Operating profit
8.93
9.16
4.94
4.26
OPM
5.4
5.62
4.8
4.37
Depreciation
-1.61
-1.26
-0.86
-0.71
Interest expense
-2.47
-3.25
-2.66
-2.33
Other income
1.1
0.08
0.04
0.07
Profit before tax
5.95
4.73
1.46
1.29
Taxes
-1.69
-1.33
-0.15
-0.23
Tax rate
-28.53
-28.11
-10.64
-18.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.25
3.4
1.3
1.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.01
Net profit
4.25
3.4
1.3
1.04
yoy growth (%)
24.88
160.85
24.87
62.87
NPM
2.57
2.08
1.26
1.06
