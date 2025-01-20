iifl-logo-icon 1
Megastar Foods Ltd Key Ratios

263
(0.32%)
Jan 20, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.3

14.63

Op profit growth

-2.72

22.59

EBIT growth

4.99

21.89

Net profit growth

23.92

39.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.39

5.61

5.25

EBIT margin

5.05

4.88

4.59

Net profit margin

2.53

2.07

1.7

RoCE

13.18

16.91

RoNW

4.01

4.14

RoA

1.65

1.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.14

3.41

2.45

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.59

2.13

1.45

Book value per share

30.37

22.29

18.88

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.52

23.1

20.4

P/CEPS

10.38

36.88

34.31

P/B

0.88

3.53

2.64

EV/EBIDTA

7.69

10.71

10.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-28.84

-28.27

-28.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32.36

31.47

Inventory days

65.89

33.88

Creditor days

-3.45

-1.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.38

-2.44

-2.09

Net debt / equity

1.66

0.94

1.56

Net debt / op. profit

5.61

2.27

3.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.08

-85.66

-85.3

Employee costs

-2.4

-2.1

-1.96

Other costs

-7.12

-6.62

-7.47

