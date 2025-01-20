Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.3
14.63
Op profit growth
-2.72
22.59
EBIT growth
4.99
21.89
Net profit growth
23.92
39.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.39
5.61
5.25
EBIT margin
5.05
4.88
4.59
Net profit margin
2.53
2.07
1.7
RoCE
13.18
16.91
RoNW
4.01
4.14
RoA
1.65
1.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.14
3.41
2.45
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.59
2.13
1.45
Book value per share
30.37
22.29
18.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.52
23.1
20.4
P/CEPS
10.38
36.88
34.31
P/B
0.88
3.53
2.64
EV/EBIDTA
7.69
10.71
10.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.84
-28.27
-28.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32.36
31.47
Inventory days
65.89
33.88
Creditor days
-3.45
-1.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.38
-2.44
-2.09
Net debt / equity
1.66
0.94
1.56
Net debt / op. profit
5.61
2.27
3.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.08
-85.66
-85.3
Employee costs
-2.4
-2.1
-1.96
Other costs
-7.12
-6.62
-7.47
