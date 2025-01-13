Megastar Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.29
10
10
9.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.23
35.64
25.89
20.38
Net Worth
91.52
45.64
35.89
30.28
Minority Interest
Debt
56.85
57.82
34.32
50.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.74
1.63
1.34
1.57
Total Liabilities
150.11
105.09
71.55
82
Fixed Assets
104.74
55.52
29.51
22.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
42.61
43.86
38.93
57.16
Inventories
16.91
23.44
24.29
48.8
Inventory Days
107.75
Sundry Debtors
27.12
23.98
17.15
15.45
Debtor Days
34.11
Other Current Assets
3.39
1.27
0.78
0.88
Sundry Creditors
-2.41
-2.96
-1.61
-2.44
Creditor Days
5.38
Other Current Liabilities
-2.4
-1.87
-1.68
-5.53
Cash
0.26
3.23
0.62
0.09
Total Assets
150.11
105.11
71.56
82
