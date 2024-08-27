|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|AGM 20/09/2024 13th Annual General Meeting (A.G.M) of Members of Megastar Foods Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 11.30 a.m through video conferencing (VC) or other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) 13th Annual General Meeting-Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.09.2024)
