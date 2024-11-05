Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Megastar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Megastar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, 09.08.2024 for consideration and approval of un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

Megastar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Megastar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023; 2. all other allied matters Outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 31 Jan 2024