Megastar Foods Ltd Board Meeting

Megastar Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Megastar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Megastar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, 09.08.2024 for consideration and approval of un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
Megastar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Megastar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023; 2. all other allied matters Outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202431 Jan 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, January 31, 2024.

