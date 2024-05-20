To the members of Megastar Foods Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of MEGASTAR FOODS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies ( Indian Accounting Standards ) Rules ,2015,as amended ( "IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive profit, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independent requirement that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matter are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion in these matters.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management discussion and analysis, Boards report including annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or other information obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A.

(g) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. Proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies ( Accounts ) Rules 2014 for maintaining books of accounts using accounting software which has feature of recording audit trail ( edit log ) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1,2023 , and accounting software used by a company has Audit trail (edit log) recording facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all the transactions recorded in the software.

Also, audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved as per the statutory requirements for retention of records.

2 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 we give in Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For Nitin Mahajan & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN - 019837N CA VISHAL SHARMA M No. 503245 Partner UDIN: 24503245BKBPRE9148 Place : Chandigarh Dated : 20.05.2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MEGASTAR FOODS LIMITED (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and effective conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act and the Guidance Note, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial Controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opini?n

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Ni ti n Mahajan & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN - 019837N CA VISHAL SHARMA M No. 503245 Partner UDIN: 24503245BKBPRE9148 Place : Chandigarh Dated : 20.05.2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Reports on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) of Megastar Foods Limited (the Company)

(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of Property, Plant & Equipment on the basis of available information.

(b) The company, during the year under consideration, did not own any intangible asset.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our

opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such verification.

(b) During the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are generally in agreement with the books of account of the Company, the differences, if any are either not material or minor in nature.

(iii) During the year, the company had granted unsecured loan to its wholly owned subsidiary M/s Megapacific Ventures Pvt. Ltd. as covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of which:

(a) The company has extended loan of Rs. 20.05 Crores to its wholly owned subsidiary M/s Megapacific Ventures Pvt. Ltd. which is received back before the end of financial year 31st March, 2024.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated for the loans granted to subsidiary and the repayment/receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to subsidiary company, which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There are no amount of loan outstanding as at year end.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secure or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax or goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, Cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us,

the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any financial institution or banks or lender.

(b) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the Information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of subsidiary company.

(f) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the

company, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year and the requirements of section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company

by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company needs strengthening internal audit system to commensurate with the size and the

nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certif?cate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the Information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.