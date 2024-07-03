Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹156.49
Prev. Close₹151.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.18
Day's High₹156.49
Day's Low₹145.5
52 Week's High₹284.9
52 Week's Low₹128.7
Book Value₹8.72
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,530.72
P/E68.71
EPS2.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.49
10.49
10.49
10.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.78
45.84
29
18.44
Net Worth
78.27
56.33
39.49
28.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
171.34
103.24
74.6
82.3
yoy growth (%)
65.95
38.39
-9.35
-24.92
Raw materials
-103.14
-89.33
-63.81
-72.71
As % of sales
60.19
86.52
85.54
88.34
Employee costs
-3.43
-2.64
-2.52
-2.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.1
3.46
2.8
1.81
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.6
-1.06
-0.69
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.79
-0.71
-0.63
Working capital
21.19
5.87
7.28
6.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
65.95
38.39
-9.35
-24.92
Op profit growth
45.43
37.22
24.55
156.28
EBIT growth
61.51
22.08
31.29
46.09
Net profit growth
117.62
27.85
76.86
38.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arvindkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia
Whole-time Director
Kiritkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia
Director
Kishorkumar Devrajbhai Kakadiya
Executive Director
Hemang Chandrakant Baxi
Director
Jadavjibhai Devrajbhai Patel
Independent Director
Dineshchandra Dhirajlal Sakaria
Independent Director
Dharmesh Dineshbhai Chotai
Independent Director
Hardikkumar Manilal Patel
Addtnl Independent Director
Amit K Gandhiya
Reports by Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd
Summary
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited was originally incorporated as Jadavjibhai Devrajbhai Patel a partnership firm formed on April 01, 2000. The name of Partnership Firm was changed to Patel Jadavjibhai Devrahbhai vide Partnership Deed dated October 01, 2012. The name further changed to Bombay Super Agriseeds dated April 01, 2014 and again was changed to Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds dated June 28, 2014. Further, the Partnership Firm converted into Company and the name changed to Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Private Limited on July 28, 2014. Thereafter, Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and retained the change in name to Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited on September 14, 2017.The Manufacturer and Supplier Firm, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Pvt. Ltd. was established in year 2000 to take responsibility to strengthening the agriculture industry by dealing in premium grade Agricultural Seeds. The Company is instrumental in rendering a wide assortment of ISO 9001:2008 certified quality products including Sesame Seeds, Guar Seeds, and Coriander Seeds. These products are utilized for pure cultivation, moisture proof packaging, high yield assurance and longer shelf life. The Company deals in their own brands like Kasturi and Bombay.In the agricultural segment, the Companys products are demanded for unique capability of reducing operating cost and maximizing margins. Further owing to longevity of hygienically processed seeds, its vast product line finds applications in
The Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹145.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd is ₹1530.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd is 68.71 and 17.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd is ₹128.7 and ₹284.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.06%, 3 Years at 68.03%, 1 Year at -42.75%, 6 Month at -30.33%, 3 Month at -14.54% and 1 Month at -6.58%.
