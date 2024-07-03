Summary

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited was originally incorporated as Jadavjibhai Devrajbhai Patel a partnership firm formed on April 01, 2000. The name of Partnership Firm was changed to Patel Jadavjibhai Devrahbhai vide Partnership Deed dated October 01, 2012. The name further changed to Bombay Super Agriseeds dated April 01, 2014 and again was changed to Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds dated June 28, 2014. Further, the Partnership Firm converted into Company and the name changed to Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Private Limited on July 28, 2014. Thereafter, Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and retained the change in name to Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited on September 14, 2017.The Manufacturer and Supplier Firm, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Pvt. Ltd. was established in year 2000 to take responsibility to strengthening the agriculture industry by dealing in premium grade Agricultural Seeds. The Company is instrumental in rendering a wide assortment of ISO 9001:2008 certified quality products including Sesame Seeds, Guar Seeds, and Coriander Seeds. These products are utilized for pure cultivation, moisture proof packaging, high yield assurance and longer shelf life. The Company deals in their own brands like Kasturi and Bombay.In the agricultural segment, the Companys products are demanded for unique capability of reducing operating cost and maximizing margins. Further owing to longevity of hygienically processed seeds, its vast product line finds applications in

