Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd Share Price

145.87
(-3.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open156.49
  • Day's High156.49
  • 52 Wk High284.9
  • Prev. Close151.85
  • Day's Low145.5
  • 52 Wk Low 128.7
  • Turnover (lac)14.18
  • P/E68.71
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.72
  • EPS2.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,530.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

156.49

Prev. Close

151.85

Turnover(Lac.)

14.18

Day's High

156.49

Day's Low

145.5

52 Week's High

284.9

52 Week's Low

128.7

Book Value

8.72

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,530.72

P/E

68.71

EPS

2.21

Divi. Yield

0

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.84%

Non-Promoter- 26.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.49

10.49

10.49

10.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

67.78

45.84

29

18.44

Net Worth

78.27

56.33

39.49

28.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

171.34

103.24

74.6

82.3

yoy growth (%)

65.95

38.39

-9.35

-24.92

Raw materials

-103.14

-89.33

-63.81

-72.71

As % of sales

60.19

86.52

85.54

88.34

Employee costs

-3.43

-2.64

-2.52

-2.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.1

3.46

2.8

1.81

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.6

-1.06

-0.69

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.79

-0.71

-0.63

Working capital

21.19

5.87

7.28

6.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

65.95

38.39

-9.35

-24.92

Op profit growth

45.43

37.22

24.55

156.28

EBIT growth

61.51

22.08

31.29

46.09

Net profit growth

117.62

27.85

76.86

38.36

No Record Found

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arvindkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia

Whole-time Director

Kiritkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia

Director

Kishorkumar Devrajbhai Kakadiya

Executive Director

Hemang Chandrakant Baxi

Director

Jadavjibhai Devrajbhai Patel

Independent Director

Dineshchandra Dhirajlal Sakaria

Independent Director

Dharmesh Dineshbhai Chotai

Independent Director

Hardikkumar Manilal Patel

Addtnl Independent Director

Amit K Gandhiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd

Summary

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited was originally incorporated as Jadavjibhai Devrajbhai Patel a partnership firm formed on April 01, 2000. The name of Partnership Firm was changed to Patel Jadavjibhai Devrahbhai vide Partnership Deed dated October 01, 2012. The name further changed to Bombay Super Agriseeds dated April 01, 2014 and again was changed to Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds dated June 28, 2014. Further, the Partnership Firm converted into Company and the name changed to Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Private Limited on July 28, 2014. Thereafter, Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and retained the change in name to Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited on September 14, 2017.The Manufacturer and Supplier Firm, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Pvt. Ltd. was established in year 2000 to take responsibility to strengthening the agriculture industry by dealing in premium grade Agricultural Seeds. The Company is instrumental in rendering a wide assortment of ISO 9001:2008 certified quality products including Sesame Seeds, Guar Seeds, and Coriander Seeds. These products are utilized for pure cultivation, moisture proof packaging, high yield assurance and longer shelf life. The Company deals in their own brands like Kasturi and Bombay.In the agricultural segment, the Companys products are demanded for unique capability of reducing operating cost and maximizing margins. Further owing to longevity of hygienically processed seeds, its vast product line finds applications in
Company FAQs

What is the Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd share price today?

The Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹145.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd is ₹1530.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd is 68.71 and 17.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd is ₹128.7 and ₹284.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd?

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.06%, 3 Years at 68.03%, 1 Year at -42.75%, 6 Month at -30.33%, 3 Month at -14.54% and 1 Month at -6.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd

