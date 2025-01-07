Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
171.34
103.24
74.6
82.3
yoy growth (%)
65.95
38.39
-9.35
-24.92
Raw materials
-103.14
-89.33
-63.81
-72.71
As % of sales
60.19
86.52
85.54
88.34
Employee costs
-3.43
-2.64
-2.52
-2.2
As % of sales
2
2.55
3.37
2.68
Other costs
-56.09
-5.31
-3.92
-3.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.73
5.14
5.25
4.73
Operating profit
8.66
5.96
4.34
3.48
OPM
5.05
5.77
5.82
4.23
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.6
-1.06
-0.69
Interest expense
-1.3
-1.12
-0.95
-1.05
Other income
0.41
0.23
0.48
0.06
Profit before tax
6.1
3.46
2.8
1.81
Taxes
-0.3
-0.79
-0.71
-0.63
Tax rate
-5.04
-23.03
-25.59
-34.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.79
2.66
2.08
1.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.79
2.66
2.08
1.17
yoy growth (%)
117.62
27.85
76.86
38.36
NPM
3.38
2.58
2.79
1.43
