Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

171.34

103.24

74.6

82.3

yoy growth (%)

65.95

38.39

-9.35

-24.92

Raw materials

-103.14

-89.33

-63.81

-72.71

As % of sales

60.19

86.52

85.54

88.34

Employee costs

-3.43

-2.64

-2.52

-2.2

As % of sales

2

2.55

3.37

2.68

Other costs

-56.09

-5.31

-3.92

-3.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.73

5.14

5.25

4.73

Operating profit

8.66

5.96

4.34

3.48

OPM

5.05

5.77

5.82

4.23

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.6

-1.06

-0.69

Interest expense

-1.3

-1.12

-0.95

-1.05

Other income

0.41

0.23

0.48

0.06

Profit before tax

6.1

3.46

2.8

1.81

Taxes

-0.3

-0.79

-0.71

-0.63

Tax rate

-5.04

-23.03

-25.59

-34.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.79

2.66

2.08

1.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.79

2.66

2.08

1.17

yoy growth (%)

117.62

27.85

76.86

38.36

NPM

3.38

2.58

2.79

1.43

