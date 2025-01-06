Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.1
3.46
2.8
1.81
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.6
-1.06
-0.69
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.79
-0.71
-0.63
Working capital
21.19
5.87
7.28
6.86
Other operating items
Operating
25.31
6.92
8.29
7.34
Capital expenditure
0.85
1.18
5.94
-0.96
Free cash flow
26.17
8.1
14.23
6.38
Equity raised
30.73
28.23
17.14
4.84
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.81
2.27
0.8
4.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
71.71
38.61
32.18
15.46
