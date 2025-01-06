iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

145.87
(-3.94%)
Jan 6, 2025

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.1

3.46

2.8

1.81

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.6

-1.06

-0.69

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.79

-0.71

-0.63

Working capital

21.19

5.87

7.28

6.86

Other operating items

Operating

25.31

6.92

8.29

7.34

Capital expenditure

0.85

1.18

5.94

-0.96

Free cash flow

26.17

8.1

14.23

6.38

Equity raised

30.73

28.23

17.14

4.84

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14.81

2.27

0.8

4.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

71.71

38.61

32.18

15.46

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd

