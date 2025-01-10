Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.49
10.49
10.49
10.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.78
45.84
29
18.44
Net Worth
78.27
56.33
39.49
28.93
Minority Interest
Debt
48.02
52.83
39.47
30.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
0.04
Total Liabilities
126.29
109.16
78.98
59.36
Fixed Assets
7.43
8.64
7.13
8.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.49
0.33
0.29
0.22
Networking Capital
118.19
100.12
71.29
45.72
Inventories
140.45
113.62
69.66
47.88
Inventory Days
101.99
Sundry Debtors
10.05
8.58
16.12
7.49
Debtor Days
15.95
Other Current Assets
3.59
1.63
4.25
3.7
Sundry Creditors
-9.26
-11.69
-7.35
-1.94
Creditor Days
4.13
Other Current Liabilities
-26.64
-12.02
-11.39
-11.41
Cash
0.18
0.08
0.26
5.19
Total Assets
126.29
109.17
78.97
59.38
No Record Found
