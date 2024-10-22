Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

BOMBAY SUPER HYBRID SEEDS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 22-Oct-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended September 2024 . Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jun 2024 30 Jun 2024

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 4 May 2024