|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|BOMBAY SUPER HYBRID SEEDS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 22-Oct-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended September 2024 . Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:22/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jun 2024
|30 Jun 2024
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters The Board has decided to adjourned the meeting held on today i.e. 13.05.2024 and that the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors will continue to be held on Tuesday, 14th May 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024) Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 14, 2024. Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
