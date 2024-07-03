SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1,852.6
Prev. Close₹1,849.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹513.51
Day's High₹1,864.95
Day's Low₹1,710.4
52 Week's High₹2,559.95
52 Week's Low₹1,531
Book Value₹1,031.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,472.75
P/E24.02
EPS77.03
Divi. Yield0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,356.15
1,284.52
1,234.74
1,090.33
Net Worth
1,370.24
1,298.61
1,248.83
1,104.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,116.63
3,261.02
3,043.13
2,686.21
yoy growth (%)
-4.42
7.15
13.28
8.5
Raw materials
-2,237.59
-2,715.55
-2,201.35
-1,850.99
As % of sales
71.79
83.27
72.33
68.9
Employee costs
-210.02
-219.87
-194.48
-170.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
360.66
-49.7
276.52
336.95
Depreciation
-35.43
-34.25
-29.34
-28.13
Tax paid
-92.92
22.54
-102.38
-137.24
Working capital
167.3
-100.04
43.78
3.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.42
7.15
13.28
8.5
Op profit growth
-1,920.3
-106.92
-20.13
39.21
EBIT growth
-2,026.44
-106.55
-20.36
36.7
Net profit growth
-1,085.68
-115.59
-12.8
60.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
298.08
263.45
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
298.08
263.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.89
2.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Anuradha J Desai
Vice Chairman
B Venkatesh Rao
Managing Director
B Balaji Rao
Non Executive Director
Jitendra M Desai
Independent Director
Ashok Mahajan
Independent Director
Amit Kapur
Independent Director
Rajeshwar Singh Rathore
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohan Ajay Bhagwat
Non Executive Director
Uttara J Desai
Independent Director
P Neeraja
Independent Director
Ashutosh Nargolkar
Reports by Venkys (India) Ltd
Summary
Venkys (India) Limited, formerly known as Western Hatcheries Limited was incorporated in July, 1976 as a private limited, mainly to produce day-old layer and broiler chicks for the dense poultry markets of North India. Dr B V Rao promoted the company. The company was converted into a public limited company on December 12, 1998. Venkys (India) Limited, a part of the VH Group is an integrated poultry group in Asia. The Company has diversified its activities in poultry sector that includes production of SPF eggs, chicken and eggs processing, broiler and layer breeding, animal health products, Poultry feed & equipment, soya bean extract and many more. The Company has its growing and other manufacturing facilities across India and sells primarily in India. Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited, the holding Company owned 51.61% of the Companys equity share capital as of March 31, 2024. The Companys major business segment is poultry and poultry products which consist of production and sale of day old broiler and layer chicks, specific pathogen free eggs, processed chicken products and poultry feed. The company has its animal health products manufacturing facility at Pune. The company is also involved in solvent oil extraction. In May 1985, the company commissioned SPF Eggs Division with an installed capacity of 300,000 SPF eggs per annum. They are the only commercial producer of SPF Chicken embryos in India. In June 1992, the company set up a 100% export oriented unit at Pune for
The Venkys India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1755.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Venkys India Ltd is ₹2472.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Venkys India Ltd is 24.02 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Venkys India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Venkys India Ltd is ₹1531 and ₹2559.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Venkys India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.94%, 3 Years at -11.55%, 1 Year at -7.29%, 6 Month at -6.87%, 3 Month at -6.16% and 1 Month at 5.40%.
