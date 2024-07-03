iifl-logo-icon 1
Venkys (India) Ltd Share Price

1,755.3
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,852.6
  • Day's High1,864.95
  • 52 Wk High2,559.95
  • Prev. Close1,849.85
  • Day's Low1,710.4
  • 52 Wk Low 1,531
  • Turnover (lac)513.51
  • P/E24.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,031.55
  • EPS77.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,472.75
  • Div. Yield0.38
No Records Found

Venkys (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1,852.6

Prev. Close

1,849.85

Turnover(Lac.)

513.51

Day's High

1,864.95

Day's Low

1,710.4

52 Week's High

2,559.95

52 Week's Low

1,531

Book Value

1,031.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,472.75

P/E

24.02

EPS

77.03

Divi. Yield

0.38

Venkys (India) Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

Venkys (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Venkys (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.10%

Non-Promoter- 2.12%

Institutions: 2.12%

Non-Institutions: 41.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Venkys (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,356.15

1,284.52

1,234.74

1,090.33

Net Worth

1,370.24

1,298.61

1,248.83

1,104.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3,116.63

3,261.02

3,043.13

2,686.21

yoy growth (%)

-4.42

7.15

13.28

8.5

Raw materials

-2,237.59

-2,715.55

-2,201.35

-1,850.99

As % of sales

71.79

83.27

72.33

68.9

Employee costs

-210.02

-219.87

-194.48

-170.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

360.66

-49.7

276.52

336.95

Depreciation

-35.43

-34.25

-29.34

-28.13

Tax paid

-92.92

22.54

-102.38

-137.24

Working capital

167.3

-100.04

43.78

3.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.42

7.15

13.28

8.5

Op profit growth

-1,920.3

-106.92

-20.13

39.21

EBIT growth

-2,026.44

-106.55

-20.36

36.7

Net profit growth

-1,085.68

-115.59

-12.8

60.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

298.08

263.45

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

298.08

263.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.89

2.81

Venkys (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Venkys (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Anuradha J Desai

Vice Chairman

B Venkatesh Rao

Managing Director

B Balaji Rao

Non Executive Director

Jitendra M Desai

Independent Director

Ashok Mahajan

Independent Director

Amit Kapur

Independent Director

Rajeshwar Singh Rathore

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohan Ajay Bhagwat

Non Executive Director

Uttara J Desai

Independent Director

P Neeraja

Independent Director

Ashutosh Nargolkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Venkys (India) Ltd

Summary

Venkys (India) Limited, formerly known as Western Hatcheries Limited was incorporated in July, 1976 as a private limited, mainly to produce day-old layer and broiler chicks for the dense poultry markets of North India. Dr B V Rao promoted the company. The company was converted into a public limited company on December 12, 1998. Venkys (India) Limited, a part of the VH Group is an integrated poultry group in Asia. The Company has diversified its activities in poultry sector that includes production of SPF eggs, chicken and eggs processing, broiler and layer breeding, animal health products, Poultry feed & equipment, soya bean extract and many more. The Company has its growing and other manufacturing facilities across India and sells primarily in India. Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited, the holding Company owned 51.61% of the Companys equity share capital as of March 31, 2024. The Companys major business segment is poultry and poultry products which consist of production and sale of day old broiler and layer chicks, specific pathogen free eggs, processed chicken products and poultry feed. The company has its animal health products manufacturing facility at Pune. The company is also involved in solvent oil extraction. In May 1985, the company commissioned SPF Eggs Division with an installed capacity of 300,000 SPF eggs per annum. They are the only commercial producer of SPF Chicken embryos in India. In June 1992, the company set up a 100% export oriented unit at Pune for
Company FAQs

What is the Venkys India Ltd share price today?

The Venkys India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1755.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Venkys India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Venkys India Ltd is ₹2472.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Venkys India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Venkys India Ltd is 24.02 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Venkys India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Venkys India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Venkys India Ltd is ₹1531 and ₹2559.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Venkys India Ltd?

Venkys India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.94%, 3 Years at -11.55%, 1 Year at -7.29%, 6 Month at -6.87%, 3 Month at -6.16% and 1 Month at 5.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Venkys India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Venkys India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.11 %
Institutions - 2.12 %
Public - 41.77 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

