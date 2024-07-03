Summary

Venkys (India) Limited, formerly known as Western Hatcheries Limited was incorporated in July, 1976 as a private limited, mainly to produce day-old layer and broiler chicks for the dense poultry markets of North India. Dr B V Rao promoted the company. The company was converted into a public limited company on December 12, 1998. Venkys (India) Limited, a part of the VH Group is an integrated poultry group in Asia. The Company has diversified its activities in poultry sector that includes production of SPF eggs, chicken and eggs processing, broiler and layer breeding, animal health products, Poultry feed & equipment, soya bean extract and many more. The Company has its growing and other manufacturing facilities across India and sells primarily in India. Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited, the holding Company owned 51.61% of the Companys equity share capital as of March 31, 2024. The Companys major business segment is poultry and poultry products which consist of production and sale of day old broiler and layer chicks, specific pathogen free eggs, processed chicken products and poultry feed. The company has its animal health products manufacturing facility at Pune. The company is also involved in solvent oil extraction. In May 1985, the company commissioned SPF Eggs Division with an installed capacity of 300,000 SPF eggs per annum. They are the only commercial producer of SPF Chicken embryos in India. In June 1992, the company set up a 100% export oriented unit at Pune for

