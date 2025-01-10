To,

The Members of

Venkys (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Venkys (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

(i) Transactions with related parties - (as described in note 12 of the financial statements)

Description of Key Audit Matter:

The Company and its related parties operate in the same line of business. The Company has significant transactions with the related parties which have an effect on both - statement of profit and loss and balance sheet. Such transactions with related parties are necessitated to be in the ordinary course of business and at arms length price. Also, these transactions should be in accordance with the provisions of section 177 of the Act. Considering the above, the transactions with related parties is considered to be a key audit matter.

Description of Auditors response:

Audit procedure included review of compliance with section 177 of the Act, identification of related party relationships, classification, verification of transactions from the perspective of ordinary course of business and arms length criteria adopted by the Board of Directors, risks attached to items such as - collateral security, commission income, interest income and recovery of other receivable, review of ageing and provisioning policies and practices, review of confirmation and reconciliation procedure, review of controls and analytical review of various account balances and transactions amongst other things. Based on the above work performed, no exceptions were noted.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The Other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

3 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

3 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

3 Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

3 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 7.1 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on our audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause a) and b) stated above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 123 of the Act in respect of:

a. dividend declared and paid during the year in respect of the previous year;

b. proposed dividend for the year under report that is subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (Refer note 4.1 (i) of the financial statements)

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01st April, 2023.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Sudit K. Parekh & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 110512W/W100378 Ch. Soma Raju Partner Place: Pune Membership No. 200354 Date: 10th May, 2024 UDIN: 24200354BKENKP3124

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of Independent Auditors Report on financial statements of even date to the Members of the Company)

i. (a) (A) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and equipment wherein Property, Plant and equipment are verified by the Company in a phased manner over a period of 3 years. Accordingly, the Company has physically verified certain Property, Plant and equipment ("PPE") during the year. In our opinion, this frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

Based on records produced to us, no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we conclude that the title deeds of immovable properties (other than the properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) forming part of the PPE schedule, are held in the name of the Company except for the immovable property forming part of PPE schedule, details in respect of which are provided below:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rupees in Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company* (* also indicate if in dispute) Land 360.08 Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited Promoter 01-April-2014 Registration in the name of Company is in process and currently pending due to Government regulations. Building 52.00 Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited Promoter 01-April-2014 Registration in the name of Company is in process and currently pending due to Government regulations.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we conclude that the Company has not revalued any Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets, during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and the rules made thereunder. (Refer Note no. 17 to the financial statements.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the management has conducted physical verification of its inventories during the year. For Inventories lying with third parties have been substantially confirmed by them as at the year-end and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business, the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. Based on records provided to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more were noticed in the aggregate for each class of inventory on such physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures we conclude that the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we conclude that the Company has not made investments in / has provided guarantee / security / has granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans, secured / unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

iv. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we conclude that the Company has not granted any loan or provided any security or guarantee to any of its directors, or to any other person in whom the director is interested during the year. Further the Company has not made any investments and has not provided any loan or guarantee or security in connection therewith to any person or body corporate during the year.

v. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not accepted any deposits / accepted amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. We have been informed by the management of the Company that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal which needs to be complied with.

vi. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures and review of the books of accounts and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, we are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained.

However, we have not made a detailed examination of the same with a view to determine their accuracy or completeness.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures and the records maintained by the Company, we are of the opinion that the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, sales tax, duty of excise, cess, goods and services tax, dues recoverable as arrears of land revenue and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company. As per the records of the Company, as at 31st March, 2024, the Company does not have any undisputed statutory dues which are outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures and our examination of the records of the Company, we are of the opinion that the Company does not have any dues as at 31st March, 2024 referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except in case of sales tax, duty of excise and income-tax, the details of which are provided below:

Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Involved (Rupees in Lakhs) Amount paid / adjusted under protest (Rupees in Lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, Sales Tax 84.77 63.67 1991 - 1992 High Court, Mumbai 1956 and sales tax 1992 - 1993 acts of various states 1993 - 1994 1994 - 1995 1995 - 1996 0.45 0.45 2002 - 2003 Deputy Commissioner Appeal -II, Trade Tax, Dehradun 11.75 - 2004 - 2005 WBCT appellate and 2006 – 2007 Revisional Board, West Bengal 29.21 29.21 2009 – 2010 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Telangana 0.36 0.36 2012 – 2013 Kerala Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal, Palakkad 7.68 5.57 2012 - 2013 Deputy Commissioner 2013 - 2014 (Appeals) Sales Tax, 2014 - 2015 Uttar Pradesh 15.00 15.00 2012 – 2013 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Central Excise Act, Duty of Excise 535.62 535.62 2011 - 2012 The Commissioner, 1944 2013 - 2014 Central Excise, Pune 2014 - 2015 2015 - 2016 2016 - 2017 2017 - 2018 694.76 26.12 2012 - 2017 CESTAT Mumbai 315.33 - 2014 - 2017 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 141.19 141.19 2017-2018 Commissioner of Income Tax, Appeals, Pune. 88.11 - 2020-2021

viii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures and our examination of the records of the Company, we conclude that there have been no transactions unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered/disclosed as income during the year, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961). (Refer Note no. 21 to financial statements)

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans, other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (Refer Note no. 16 to the financial statements)

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not availed any term loan during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we are of the opinion that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) and (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments).

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures and records of the Company, we conclude that the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures and the records produced to us for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements of the Company, we have not come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we conclude that no report has been filed by the auditors under section 143(12) in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures and records of the Company, we are of the opinion that the transactions with related parties undertaken by the Company during the year, are in accordance with the provisions of sections 188 and 177 of the Act to the extent applicable and the details in respect of such transactions to the extent required have been disclosed in the financial statements, as per the applicable Ind AS.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we conclude that all the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company is not required to obtain any registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activity as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we conclude that the Group does not have any CIC.

xvii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further opine that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that in respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has no unspent amount to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, the Company does not have any ongoing projects, hence, the Company need not transfer any amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the Act.

For Sudit K. Parekh & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 110512W/W100378 Ch. Soma Raju Partner Place: Pune Membership No. 200354 Date: 10th May, 2024 UDIN: 24200354BKENKP3124

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of the Company)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE ACT

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Venkys (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.