Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

VENKYs (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07-11-2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 07-11-2024 to consider approve and take on record the audited financial statements for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

The company has proposed appointment of three new Independent Directors in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 18 Jul 2024

VENKYs (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Venkys (India) Limited will be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Audited Financial Results of Venkys (India) Limited for the quarter ended 30 June, 2024 are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

VENKYs (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Venkys (India) Limited will be held on Friday 10th May 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend on equity shares. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Audited Financial Results for year ended 31.03.2024 as approved by Board on 10.05.2024 are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 16 Jan 2024