Venkys (India) Ltd Board Meeting

1,709.2
(-0.01%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:54:57 PM

Venkys (India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
VENKYs (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07-11-2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 07-11-2024 to consider approve and take on record the audited financial statements for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
The company has proposed appointment of three new Independent Directors in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders.
Board Meeting7 Aug 202418 Jul 2024
VENKYs (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Venkys (India) Limited will be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Audited Financial Results of Venkys (India) Limited for the quarter ended 30 June, 2024 are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202419 Apr 2024
VENKYs (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Venkys (India) Limited will be held on Friday 10th May 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend on equity shares. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Audited Financial Results for year ended 31.03.2024 as approved by Board on 10.05.2024 are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
VENKYs (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Venkys (India) Limited will be held on Thursday 8th February 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Audited Financial Results for quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)

