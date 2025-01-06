Venkys (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
360.66
-49.7
276.52
336.95
Depreciation
-35.43
-34.25
-29.34
-28.13
Tax paid
-92.92
22.54
-102.38
-137.24
Working capital
167.3
-100.04
43.78
3.43
Other operating items
Operating
399.6
-161.45
188.57
175
Capital expenditure
71.83
102.53
55.05
23.38
Free cash flow
471.43
-58.92
243.63
198.38
Equity raised
1,644.76
1,716.73
1,400.32
1,035.57
Investing
38.13
0.88
6.15
-2
Financing
15.28
170.72
144.52
-92.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
11.26
Net in cash
2,169.6
1,829.4
1,794.63
1,150.85
