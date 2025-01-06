iifl-logo-icon 1
Venkys (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,755.3
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Venkys (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

360.66

-49.7

276.52

336.95

Depreciation

-35.43

-34.25

-29.34

-28.13

Tax paid

-92.92

22.54

-102.38

-137.24

Working capital

167.3

-100.04

43.78

3.43

Other operating items

Operating

399.6

-161.45

188.57

175

Capital expenditure

71.83

102.53

55.05

23.38

Free cash flow

471.43

-58.92

243.63

198.38

Equity raised

1,644.76

1,716.73

1,400.32

1,035.57

Investing

38.13

0.88

6.15

-2

Financing

15.28

170.72

144.52

-92.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

11.26

Net in cash

2,169.6

1,829.4

1,794.63

1,150.85

