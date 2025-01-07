iifl-logo-icon 1
Venkys (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,771.05
(0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3,116.63

3,261.02

3,043.13

2,686.21

yoy growth (%)

-4.42

7.15

13.28

8.5

Raw materials

-2,237.59

-2,715.55

-2,201.35

-1,850.99

As % of sales

71.79

83.27

72.33

68.9

Employee costs

-210.02

-219.87

-194.48

-170.74

As % of sales

6.73

6.74

6.39

6.35

Other costs

-280.23

-346.95

-338.87

-278.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.99

10.63

11.13

10.36

Operating profit

388.77

-21.35

308.41

386.14

OPM

12.47

-0.65

10.13

14.37

Depreciation

-35.43

-34.25

-29.34

-28.13

Interest expense

-28.47

-29.5

-31.54

-49.87

Other income

35.79

35.41

29.01

28.82

Profit before tax

360.66

-49.7

276.52

336.95

Taxes

-92.92

22.54

-102.38

-137.24

Tax rate

-25.76

-45.35

-37.02

-40.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

267.73

-27.16

174.14

199.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

267.73

-27.16

174.14

199.71

yoy growth (%)

-1,085.68

-115.59

-12.8

60.09

NPM

8.59

-0.83

5.72

7.43

