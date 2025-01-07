Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,116.63
3,261.02
3,043.13
2,686.21
yoy growth (%)
-4.42
7.15
13.28
8.5
Raw materials
-2,237.59
-2,715.55
-2,201.35
-1,850.99
As % of sales
71.79
83.27
72.33
68.9
Employee costs
-210.02
-219.87
-194.48
-170.74
As % of sales
6.73
6.74
6.39
6.35
Other costs
-280.23
-346.95
-338.87
-278.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.99
10.63
11.13
10.36
Operating profit
388.77
-21.35
308.41
386.14
OPM
12.47
-0.65
10.13
14.37
Depreciation
-35.43
-34.25
-29.34
-28.13
Interest expense
-28.47
-29.5
-31.54
-49.87
Other income
35.79
35.41
29.01
28.82
Profit before tax
360.66
-49.7
276.52
336.95
Taxes
-92.92
22.54
-102.38
-137.24
Tax rate
-25.76
-45.35
-37.02
-40.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
267.73
-27.16
174.14
199.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
267.73
-27.16
174.14
199.71
yoy growth (%)
-1,085.68
-115.59
-12.8
60.09
NPM
8.59
-0.83
5.72
7.43
