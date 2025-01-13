Venkys (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,356.15
1,284.52
1,234.74
1,090.33
Net Worth
1,370.24
1,298.61
1,248.83
1,104.42
Minority Interest
Debt
171.99
190.63
198.52
185.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
44.2
40.46
38.28
36.08
Total Liabilities
1,586.43
1,529.7
1,485.63
1,326.32
Fixed Assets
645.62
625.95
617.01
628.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
105.09
90.33
69.8
45.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.81
9.89
7.97
9.52
Networking Capital
726.02
619.39
634.92
437.63
Inventories
171.68
196.38
184.64
218.15
Inventory Days
25.54
Sundry Debtors
715.04
656.31
638.37
390.34
Debtor Days
45.71
Other Current Assets
357.42
261.77
280.79
302
Sundry Creditors
-436.79
-445.01
-406.37
-357.78
Creditor Days
41.9
Other Current Liabilities
-81.33
-50.06
-62.51
-115.08
Cash
98.92
184.14
155.93
205.82
Total Assets
1,586.46
1,529.7
1,485.63
1,326.31
