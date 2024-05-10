Audited Financial Results for year ended 31.03.2024 as approved by Board on 10.05.2024 are attached herewith. Board has also recommended a dividend of Rs. 7/, per equity share (70%) for the year ended 3lt March,2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend if approved by the shareholders will be paid within the statutory time limit after the AnnuaL General Meeting. Board recommended dividend of Rs.7/- (70%) per share.