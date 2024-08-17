SectorFMCG
Open₹1.45
Prev. Close₹1.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹1.45
Day's Low₹1.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-179.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
77.67
77.67
38.06
38.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,426.38
-337.98
75.17
374.31
Net Worth
-1,348.71
-260.31
113.23
412.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
436.24
1,579.01
1,276.74
1,222.82
yoy growth (%)
-72.37
23.67
4.41
28.8
Raw materials
-730.16
-1,652.85
-1,053.07
-1,001.14
As % of sales
167.37
104.67
82.48
81.87
Employee costs
-7.33
-8.8
-13.41
-12.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
-417.46
-298.49
54.17
65.11
Depreciation
-34.57
-38.77
-31.36
-20.59
Tax paid
0
-0.64
-12.32
-2.61
Working capital
-313.96
-242.32
187.09
122.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.37
23.67
4.41
28.8
Op profit growth
149.66
-184.8
3.7
25.3
EBIT growth
116.93
-230.7
-3.83
22.68
Net profit growth
39.55
-814.78
-35.07
42.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Gross Sales
468
1,606.13
1,312.67
958.03
811.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
468
1,606.13
1,312.67
958.03
811.28
Other Operating Income
0.4
7.05
2.27
0
0
Other Income
2.06
3.43
1.49
2.25
1.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
V K Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Ajay Prakash Arora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Usher Agro Ltd
Summary
Usher Agro Ltd is one of the leading agribusiness houses in the country. The company is an agri-food processing company primarily engaged in milling and processing of rice and wheat in Northern India. They focus mainly on non-basmati rice and wheat products such as atta, maida, suji etc. Their plants are based in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which are among the main rice and wheat growing regions in India.The companys principal products include rice, bran, wheat and husk. Its wheat products include fine and superfine wheat flour (maida), r-aata, whole meal aata (chakki atta) and bran (choker). They have one subsidiary company, namely Usher Eco Power Ltd.Usher Agro Ltd was incorporated on June 20, 1996 as a public limited company. The company was established with the main object of manufacturing and processing in agro-based products and to deal in, trade, export or import such products. They entered the Food Processing Sector by setting up their first Rice Milling Plant at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh with a capacity of 10,800 MTPA. In the year 1998, the company set up their second rice mining plant at their existing site at Mathura. In March 2003, they set up an automated modernized rice milling plant at Buxar in Bihar, a rich paddy cultivating area with a capacity of 46,800 MTPA and commenced commercial production. In the year 2004, the company obtained ISO 9001:2000 Certificate from IIC Korea. In the year 2005, they obtained HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) Certif
