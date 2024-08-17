Summary

Usher Agro Ltd is one of the leading agribusiness houses in the country. The company is an agri-food processing company primarily engaged in milling and processing of rice and wheat in Northern India. They focus mainly on non-basmati rice and wheat products such as atta, maida, suji etc. Their plants are based in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which are among the main rice and wheat growing regions in India.The companys principal products include rice, bran, wheat and husk. Its wheat products include fine and superfine wheat flour (maida), r-aata, whole meal aata (chakki atta) and bran (choker). They have one subsidiary company, namely Usher Eco Power Ltd.Usher Agro Ltd was incorporated on June 20, 1996 as a public limited company. The company was established with the main object of manufacturing and processing in agro-based products and to deal in, trade, export or import such products. They entered the Food Processing Sector by setting up their first Rice Milling Plant at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh with a capacity of 10,800 MTPA. In the year 1998, the company set up their second rice mining plant at their existing site at Mathura. In March 2003, they set up an automated modernized rice milling plant at Buxar in Bihar, a rich paddy cultivating area with a capacity of 46,800 MTPA and commenced commercial production. In the year 2004, the company obtained ISO 9001:2000 Certificate from IIC Korea. In the year 2005, they obtained HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) Certif

