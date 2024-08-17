iifl-logo-icon 1
Usher Agro Ltd Share Price

1.45
(-3.33%)
Mar 29, 2019|03:23:59 PM

Usher Agro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1.45

Prev. Close

1.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

1.45

Day's Low

1.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-179.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Usher Agro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:24 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.98%

Non-Promoter- 48.98%

Institutions: 48.98%

Non-Institutions: 36.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Usher Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

77.67

77.67

38.06

38.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,426.38

-337.98

75.17

374.31

Net Worth

-1,348.71

-260.31

113.23

412.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

436.24

1,579.01

1,276.74

1,222.82

yoy growth (%)

-72.37

23.67

4.41

28.8

Raw materials

-730.16

-1,652.85

-1,053.07

-1,001.14

As % of sales

167.37

104.67

82.48

81.87

Employee costs

-7.33

-8.8

-13.41

-12.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

-417.46

-298.49

54.17

65.11

Depreciation

-34.57

-38.77

-31.36

-20.59

Tax paid

0

-0.64

-12.32

-2.61

Working capital

-313.96

-242.32

187.09

122.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.37

23.67

4.41

28.8

Op profit growth

149.66

-184.8

3.7

25.3

EBIT growth

116.93

-230.7

-3.83

22.68

Net profit growth

39.55

-814.78

-35.07

42.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2013Jun-2012

Gross Sales

468

1,606.13

1,312.67

958.03

811.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

468

1,606.13

1,312.67

958.03

811.28

Other Operating Income

0.4

7.05

2.27

0

0

Other Income

2.06

3.43

1.49

2.25

1.97

Usher Agro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Usher Agro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

V K Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Ajay Prakash Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Usher Agro Ltd

Summary

Usher Agro Ltd is one of the leading agribusiness houses in the country. The company is an agri-food processing company primarily engaged in milling and processing of rice and wheat in Northern India. They focus mainly on non-basmati rice and wheat products such as atta, maida, suji etc. Their plants are based in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which are among the main rice and wheat growing regions in India.The companys principal products include rice, bran, wheat and husk. Its wheat products include fine and superfine wheat flour (maida), r-aata, whole meal aata (chakki atta) and bran (choker). They have one subsidiary company, namely Usher Eco Power Ltd.Usher Agro Ltd was incorporated on June 20, 1996 as a public limited company. The company was established with the main object of manufacturing and processing in agro-based products and to deal in, trade, export or import such products. They entered the Food Processing Sector by setting up their first Rice Milling Plant at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh with a capacity of 10,800 MTPA. In the year 1998, the company set up their second rice mining plant at their existing site at Mathura. In March 2003, they set up an automated modernized rice milling plant at Buxar in Bihar, a rich paddy cultivating area with a capacity of 46,800 MTPA and commenced commercial production. In the year 2004, the company obtained ISO 9001:2000 Certificate from IIC Korea. In the year 2005, they obtained HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) Certif
