Usher Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.45
(-3.33%)
Mar 29, 2019|03:23:59 PM

Usher Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

-417.46

-298.49

54.17

65.11

Depreciation

-34.57

-38.77

-31.36

-20.59

Tax paid

0

-0.64

-12.32

-2.61

Working capital

-313.96

-242.32

187.09

122.73

Other operating items

Operating

-766

-580.23

197.57

164.64

Capital expenditure

4.31

11.82

11.65

241.64

Free cash flow

-761.69

-568.41

209.22

406.28

Equity raised

194.26

748.61

680.18

560.23

Investing

0

69.2

0

0

Financing

227

303.84

320.98

203.43

Dividends paid

0

0

1.9

0

Net in cash

-340.42

553.24

1,212.28

1,169.94

