Usher Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
-417.46
-298.49
54.17
65.11
Depreciation
-34.57
-38.77
-31.36
-20.59
Tax paid
0
-0.64
-12.32
-2.61
Working capital
-313.96
-242.32
187.09
122.73
Other operating items
Operating
-766
-580.23
197.57
164.64
Capital expenditure
4.31
11.82
11.65
241.64
Free cash flow
-761.69
-568.41
209.22
406.28
Equity raised
194.26
748.61
680.18
560.23
Investing
0
69.2
0
0
Financing
227
303.84
320.98
203.43
Dividends paid
0
0
1.9
0
Net in cash
-340.42
553.24
1,212.28
1,169.94
