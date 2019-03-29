iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Usher Agro Ltd Key Ratios

1.45
(-3.33%)
Mar 29, 2019|03:23:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Usher Agro Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.96

22.68

7.21

28.01

Op profit growth

172.14

-173.85

5.64

27.25

EBIT growth

128.85

-223.37

-3.08

23.38

Net profit growth

45.38

-827.28

-28.89

37.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-74.64

-7.96

13.22

13.42

EBIT margin

-83.02

-10.53

10.47

11.58

Net profit margin

-92.41

-18.45

3.11

4.69

RoCE

-35.01

-12.01

10.13

12.4

RoNW

133.86

-28.35

2.62

4.17

RoA

-9.74

-5.26

0.75

1.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

13.38

15.49

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

0

Cash EPS

-61.04

-90.12

0.84

8.74

Book value per share

-36.29

31.58

106.36

98.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

3.22

2.7

P/CEPS

-0.16

-0.36

50.96

4.78

P/B

-0.27

1.03

0.4

0.42

EV/EBIDTA

-3.4

-10.09

6.65

6.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

5.59

0

Tax payout

0.65

-0.54

-19.07

-4.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

453.11

95.47

88.37

75.47

Inventory days

195.67

133.2

175.91

147.03

Creditor days

-78.99

-32.05

-35.89

-28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

9.18

1.31

-1.52

-1.7

Net debt / equity

-3.92

9.43

2.47

2.25

Net debt / op. profit

-3.16

-8.82

5.76

5.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-161.11

-103.72

-82.57

-81.59

Employee costs

-1.86

-1.35

-1.1

-1.12

Other costs

-11.66

-2.88

-3.09

-3.85

Usher Agro Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Usher Agro Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.