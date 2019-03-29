Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.96
22.68
7.21
28.01
Op profit growth
172.14
-173.85
5.64
27.25
EBIT growth
128.85
-223.37
-3.08
23.38
Net profit growth
45.38
-827.28
-28.89
37.5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-74.64
-7.96
13.22
13.42
EBIT margin
-83.02
-10.53
10.47
11.58
Net profit margin
-92.41
-18.45
3.11
4.69
RoCE
-35.01
-12.01
10.13
12.4
RoNW
133.86
-28.35
2.62
4.17
RoA
-9.74
-5.26
0.75
1.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
13.38
15.49
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
0
Cash EPS
-61.04
-90.12
0.84
8.74
Book value per share
-36.29
31.58
106.36
98.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
3.22
2.7
P/CEPS
-0.16
-0.36
50.96
4.78
P/B
-0.27
1.03
0.4
0.42
EV/EBIDTA
-3.4
-10.09
6.65
6.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
5.59
0
Tax payout
0.65
-0.54
-19.07
-4.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
453.11
95.47
88.37
75.47
Inventory days
195.67
133.2
175.91
147.03
Creditor days
-78.99
-32.05
-35.89
-28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
9.18
1.31
-1.52
-1.7
Net debt / equity
-3.92
9.43
2.47
2.25
Net debt / op. profit
-3.16
-8.82
5.76
5.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-161.11
-103.72
-82.57
-81.59
Employee costs
-1.86
-1.35
-1.1
-1.12
Other costs
-11.66
-2.88
-3.09
-3.85
