Usher Agro Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
77.67
77.67
38.06
38.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,426.38
-337.98
75.17
374.31
Net Worth
-1,348.71
-260.31
113.23
412.37
Minority Interest
Debt
984.68
1,057.34
1,034.02
932.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.12
25.01
25.01
25.74
Total Liabilities
-348.91
822.04
1,172.26
1,370.21
Fixed Assets
293.12
324.76
353.61
375.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
86.45
86.45
17.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-644.81
409.96
730
961.34
Inventories
0.74
15.97
482.68
690.46
Inventory Days
13.36
111.57
197.39
Sundry Debtors
1.41
680.12
455.16
350.02
Debtor Days
569.04
105.21
100.06
Other Current Assets
11.77
61.53
149.73
113.01
Sundry Creditors
-32.73
-34.75
-170.43
-99.36
Creditor Days
29.07
39.39
28.4
Other Current Liabilities
-626
-312.91
-187.14
-92.79
Cash
2.77
0.87
2.21
15.76
Total Assets
-348.92
822.04
1,172.27
1,370.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.