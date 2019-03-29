iifl-logo-icon 1
Usher Agro Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.45
(-3.33%)
Mar 29, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

436.24

1,579.01

1,276.74

1,222.82

yoy growth (%)

-72.37

23.67

4.41

28.8

Raw materials

-730.16

-1,652.85

-1,053.07

-1,001.14

As % of sales

167.37

104.67

82.48

81.87

Employee costs

-7.33

-8.8

-13.41

-12.65

As % of sales

1.68

0.55

1.05

1.03

Other costs

-52.21

-58.93

-43.32

-48.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.97

3.73

3.39

3.92

Operating profit

-353.47

-141.58

166.93

160.98

OPM

-81.02

-8.96

13.07

13.16

Depreciation

-34.57

-38.77

-31.36

-20.59

Interest expense

-30.44

-120.09

-82.31

-76.81

Other income

1.02

1.95

0.91

1.54

Profit before tax

-417.46

-298.49

54.17

65.11

Taxes

0

-0.64

-12.32

-2.61

Tax rate

0

0.21

-22.74

-4.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-417.46

-299.13

41.84

62.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.95

Net profit

-417.46

-299.13

41.84

64.45

yoy growth (%)

39.55

-814.78

-35.07

42.09

NPM

-95.69

-18.94

3.27

5.27

