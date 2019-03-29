Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
436.24
1,579.01
1,276.74
1,222.82
yoy growth (%)
-72.37
23.67
4.41
28.8
Raw materials
-730.16
-1,652.85
-1,053.07
-1,001.14
As % of sales
167.37
104.67
82.48
81.87
Employee costs
-7.33
-8.8
-13.41
-12.65
As % of sales
1.68
0.55
1.05
1.03
Other costs
-52.21
-58.93
-43.32
-48.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.97
3.73
3.39
3.92
Operating profit
-353.47
-141.58
166.93
160.98
OPM
-81.02
-8.96
13.07
13.16
Depreciation
-34.57
-38.77
-31.36
-20.59
Interest expense
-30.44
-120.09
-82.31
-76.81
Other income
1.02
1.95
0.91
1.54
Profit before tax
-417.46
-298.49
54.17
65.11
Taxes
0
-0.64
-12.32
-2.61
Tax rate
0
0.21
-22.74
-4.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-417.46
-299.13
41.84
62.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.95
Net profit
-417.46
-299.13
41.84
64.45
yoy growth (%)
39.55
-814.78
-35.07
42.09
NPM
-95.69
-18.94
3.27
5.27
