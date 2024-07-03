iifl-logo-icon 1
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd Share Price

397.4
(-6.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open427.35
  • Day's High428.15
  • 52 Wk High447.2
  • Prev. Close425.2
  • Day's Low392.1
  • 52 Wk Low 183.35
  • Turnover (lac)606.95
  • P/E19.74
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value132.12
  • EPS21.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,055.89
  • Div. Yield0.53
No Records Found

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

427.35

Prev. Close

425.2

Turnover(Lac.)

606.95

Day's High

428.15

Day's Low

392.1

52 Week's High

447.2

52 Week's Low

183.35

Book Value

132.12

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,055.89

P/E

19.74

EPS

21.51

Divi. Yield

0.53

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.25

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

30 Sep 2024|12:47 PM

Rice stocks rise to 12% as the government lifts the restriction on non-basmati white rice.

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.04%

Non-Promoter- 2.70%

Institutions: 2.70%

Non-Institutions: 23.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.35

10.35

10.35

10.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

703.62

598.11

399.21

339.26

Net Worth

713.97

608.46

409.56

349.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

851.49

797.69

746.56

493.31

yoy growth (%)

6.74

6.84

51.33

2.18

Raw materials

-588.02

-593.49

-580.18

-341.34

As % of sales

69.05

74.4

77.71

69.19

Employee costs

-11.06

-11.28

-11.21

-10.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

109.65

70.12

60.05

58.12

Depreciation

-5.09

-4.87

-4.05

-4.26

Tax paid

-27.65

-17.65

-18.4

-19.56

Working capital

98.56

69.34

57.16

56.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.74

6.84

51.33

2.18

Op profit growth

49.18

12.91

8.24

10.44

EBIT growth

51.13

13.5

7.45

3.84

Net profit growth

56.27

25.98

8.02

3.52

No Record Found

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director & CFO

Rajeev Setia

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Setia

Whole-time Director

Ankit Setia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanika Nevtia

Whole-time Director

Sankesh Setia

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Verma

Independent Director

Pooja Kukar

Independent Director

Ridhima Bahl

Independent Director

Sakshi Sodhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd

Summary

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Limited was established back in 1974 in Amritsar in Punjab by Late Mr. Chaman Lal Setia. Later on, it was incorporated as a Partnership Firm in 1983 and then reconstituted as a Public Limited Company on 21 September, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of milling and processing of basmati rice. Founded on the core principles of integrity, trust, honesty and fair dealings, Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. grew as its Maharani basmati rice gained popularity for its distinguished flavor and taste. The Company started its exports in 1982 and got recognized as an Export House by the Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India in 1989. At present, the Company is a Star Export House. Currently, it exports to more than 80 countries around the world, which included European, Middle-eastern, American, Asian and many other markets. The Company has a manufacturing unit located in Karnal (Haryana) which has an installed capacity of 12 metric tonnes per hour, this facility is a state of art and automated rice processing unit. It also has grading and sorting facilities in Amritsar (Punjab) and Kandla (Gujarat). It processes rice in-house and uses parboiled, raw, steam process using the finest equipment to ensure physical, aromatic and taste qualities remain intact. In the international market, Company is exporting rice to more than 70 countries across the world in the Maharani brand or under the private labels of the customers.The Company also has grading and sorting
Company FAQs

What is the Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd share price today?

The Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹397.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd is ₹2055.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd is 19.74 and 3.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd is ₹183.35 and ₹447.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd?

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.04%, 3 Years at 62.71%, 1 Year at 67.67%, 6 Month at 103.95%, 3 Month at 34.22% and 1 Month at 19.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.05 %
Institutions - 2.70 %
Public - 23.25 %

