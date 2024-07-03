Summary

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Limited was established back in 1974 in Amritsar in Punjab by Late Mr. Chaman Lal Setia. Later on, it was incorporated as a Partnership Firm in 1983 and then reconstituted as a Public Limited Company on 21 September, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of milling and processing of basmati rice. Founded on the core principles of integrity, trust, honesty and fair dealings, Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. grew as its Maharani basmati rice gained popularity for its distinguished flavor and taste. The Company started its exports in 1982 and got recognized as an Export House by the Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India in 1989. At present, the Company is a Star Export House. Currently, it exports to more than 80 countries around the world, which included European, Middle-eastern, American, Asian and many other markets. The Company has a manufacturing unit located in Karnal (Haryana) which has an installed capacity of 12 metric tonnes per hour, this facility is a state of art and automated rice processing unit. It also has grading and sorting facilities in Amritsar (Punjab) and Kandla (Gujarat). It processes rice in-house and uses parboiled, raw, steam process using the finest equipment to ensure physical, aromatic and taste qualities remain intact. In the international market, Company is exporting rice to more than 70 countries across the world in the Maharani brand or under the private labels of the customers.The Company also has grading and sorting

