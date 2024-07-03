Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹427.35
Prev. Close₹425.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹606.95
Day's High₹428.15
Day's Low₹392.1
52 Week's High₹447.2
52 Week's Low₹183.35
Book Value₹132.12
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,055.89
P/E19.74
EPS21.51
Divi. Yield0.53
Rice stocks rise to 12% as the government lifts the restriction on non-basmati white rice.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.35
10.35
10.35
10.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
703.62
598.11
399.21
339.26
Net Worth
713.97
608.46
409.56
349.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
851.49
797.69
746.56
493.31
yoy growth (%)
6.74
6.84
51.33
2.18
Raw materials
-588.02
-593.49
-580.18
-341.34
As % of sales
69.05
74.4
77.71
69.19
Employee costs
-11.06
-11.28
-11.21
-10.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
109.65
70.12
60.05
58.12
Depreciation
-5.09
-4.87
-4.05
-4.26
Tax paid
-27.65
-17.65
-18.4
-19.56
Working capital
98.56
69.34
57.16
56.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.74
6.84
51.33
2.18
Op profit growth
49.18
12.91
8.24
10.44
EBIT growth
51.13
13.5
7.45
3.84
Net profit growth
56.27
25.98
8.02
3.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director & CFO
Rajeev Setia
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Setia
Whole-time Director
Ankit Setia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanika Nevtia
Whole-time Director
Sankesh Setia
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Verma
Independent Director
Pooja Kukar
Independent Director
Ridhima Bahl
Independent Director
Sakshi Sodhi
Reports by Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd
Summary
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Limited was established back in 1974 in Amritsar in Punjab by Late Mr. Chaman Lal Setia. Later on, it was incorporated as a Partnership Firm in 1983 and then reconstituted as a Public Limited Company on 21 September, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of milling and processing of basmati rice. Founded on the core principles of integrity, trust, honesty and fair dealings, Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. grew as its Maharani basmati rice gained popularity for its distinguished flavor and taste. The Company started its exports in 1982 and got recognized as an Export House by the Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India in 1989. At present, the Company is a Star Export House. Currently, it exports to more than 80 countries around the world, which included European, Middle-eastern, American, Asian and many other markets. The Company has a manufacturing unit located in Karnal (Haryana) which has an installed capacity of 12 metric tonnes per hour, this facility is a state of art and automated rice processing unit. It also has grading and sorting facilities in Amritsar (Punjab) and Kandla (Gujarat). It processes rice in-house and uses parboiled, raw, steam process using the finest equipment to ensure physical, aromatic and taste qualities remain intact. In the international market, Company is exporting rice to more than 70 countries across the world in the Maharani brand or under the private labels of the customers.The Company also has grading and sorting
Read More
The Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹397.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd is ₹2055.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd is 19.74 and 3.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd is ₹183.35 and ₹447.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.04%, 3 Years at 62.71%, 1 Year at 67.67%, 6 Month at 103.95%, 3 Month at 34.22% and 1 Month at 19.27%.
