Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
851.49
797.69
746.56
493.31
yoy growth (%)
6.74
6.84
51.33
2.18
Raw materials
-588.02
-593.49
-580.18
-341.34
As % of sales
69.05
74.4
77.71
69.19
Employee costs
-11.06
-11.28
-11.21
-10.43
As % of sales
1.29
1.41
1.5
2.11
Other costs
-134.49
-113.88
-85.16
-76.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.79
14.27
11.4
15.58
Operating profit
117.9
79.03
69.99
64.65
OPM
13.84
9.9
9.37
13.1
Depreciation
-5.09
-4.87
-4.05
-4.26
Interest expense
-6.46
-6.7
-7.63
-4.87
Other income
3.3
2.67
1.74
2.6
Profit before tax
109.65
70.12
60.05
58.12
Taxes
-27.65
-17.65
-18.4
-19.56
Tax rate
-25.21
-25.16
-30.64
-33.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
82
52.47
41.65
38.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
82
52.47
41.65
38.55
yoy growth (%)
56.27
25.98
8.02
3.52
NPM
9.63
6.57
5.57
7.81
