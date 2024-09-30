iifl-logo-icon 1
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

414
(4.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

851.49

797.69

746.56

493.31

yoy growth (%)

6.74

6.84

51.33

2.18

Raw materials

-588.02

-593.49

-580.18

-341.34

As % of sales

69.05

74.4

77.71

69.19

Employee costs

-11.06

-11.28

-11.21

-10.43

As % of sales

1.29

1.41

1.5

2.11

Other costs

-134.49

-113.88

-85.16

-76.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.79

14.27

11.4

15.58

Operating profit

117.9

79.03

69.99

64.65

OPM

13.84

9.9

9.37

13.1

Depreciation

-5.09

-4.87

-4.05

-4.26

Interest expense

-6.46

-6.7

-7.63

-4.87

Other income

3.3

2.67

1.74

2.6

Profit before tax

109.65

70.12

60.05

58.12

Taxes

-27.65

-17.65

-18.4

-19.56

Tax rate

-25.21

-25.16

-30.64

-33.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

82

52.47

41.65

38.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

82

52.47

41.65

38.55

yoy growth (%)

56.27

25.98

8.02

3.52

NPM

9.63

6.57

5.57

7.81

