Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.35
10.35
10.35
10.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
703.62
598.11
399.21
339.26
Net Worth
713.97
608.46
409.56
349.61
Minority Interest
Debt
175.03
120.59
117.75
95.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.63
1.54
1.5
1.34
Total Liabilities
890.63
730.59
528.81
446.77
Fixed Assets
148.25
141.63
58.64
52.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.11
0.15
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
675.02
543.42
463.59
330.21
Inventories
499.44
414.44
329.46
233.3
Inventory Days
100
Sundry Debtors
199.64
153.93
173.45
118.47
Debtor Days
50.78
Other Current Assets
79.72
62.44
52.86
50.82
Sundry Creditors
-7.34
-8.57
-26.65
-14.76
Creditor Days
6.32
Other Current Liabilities
-96.44
-78.82
-65.53
-57.62
Cash
67.25
45.42
6.44
63.21
Total Assets
890.63
730.58
528.82
446.77
