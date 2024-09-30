Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
109.65
70.12
60.05
58.12
Depreciation
-5.09
-4.87
-4.05
-4.26
Tax paid
-27.65
-17.65
-18.4
-19.56
Working capital
98.56
69.34
57.16
56.11
Other operating items
Operating
175.48
116.94
94.76
90.39
Capital expenditure
15.36
16.77
8.59
4.26
Free cash flow
190.84
133.71
103.35
94.65
Equity raised
520.16
394.25
279.57
200.61
Investing
-0.34
-11.98
12.61
-0.98
Financing
121.4
64.56
92.93
53.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
832.06
580.54
488.46
347.4
