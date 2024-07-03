Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd Summary

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Limited was established back in 1974 in Amritsar in Punjab by Late Mr. Chaman Lal Setia. Later on, it was incorporated as a Partnership Firm in 1983 and then reconstituted as a Public Limited Company on 21 September, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of milling and processing of basmati rice. Founded on the core principles of integrity, trust, honesty and fair dealings, Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. grew as its Maharani basmati rice gained popularity for its distinguished flavor and taste. The Company started its exports in 1982 and got recognized as an Export House by the Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India in 1989. At present, the Company is a Star Export House. Currently, it exports to more than 80 countries around the world, which included European, Middle-eastern, American, Asian and many other markets. The Company has a manufacturing unit located in Karnal (Haryana) which has an installed capacity of 12 metric tonnes per hour, this facility is a state of art and automated rice processing unit. It also has grading and sorting facilities in Amritsar (Punjab) and Kandla (Gujarat). It processes rice in-house and uses parboiled, raw, steam process using the finest equipment to ensure physical, aromatic and taste qualities remain intact. In the international market, Company is exporting rice to more than 70 countries across the world in the Maharani brand or under the private labels of the customers.The Company also has grading and sorting facilities in Amritsar (Punjab) and Kandla (Gujarat). It processes rice in-house and uses parboiled, raw, steam process using the finest equipment to ensure physical, aromatic and taste qualities remain intact. The flagship brand of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Limited is Maharani rice, along with Mithas and Begum as other basmati brands. It is involved in selling non-basmati rice under its brand Green World Aromatic Rice. It sells other innovative products such as Maharani Diabetics Rice, Basmati Rice Plus and organic products such as Maharani - Brown Basmati Rice. It has a wide marketing network spread throughout the country and sells a whole range of basmati rice, including the Super A variety, under its world famous brand, Maharani. Apart from this, it also supplies rice in bulk to recognised exporters, which constitutes indirect exports.Chaman Lal came out with a public issue in Mar.95 to finance the expansion and modernisation of the existing units from 2 tones per month to 4 tones per month.The Company commenced its new packing unit at Gandhidham, Gujarat in April, 2018. It received listing approval from National Stock Exchange Limited on 10 May, 2021 and trading in shares of Company on NSE commenced w.e.f 12 May, 2021.