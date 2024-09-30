iifl-logo-icon 1
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd AGM

363.05
(-1.37%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:19:56 AM

Chamanlal Setia CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding fixation of schedule of 30th Annual General Meeting of Company to be held on 28.09.2024 and change in Directorate of Company. OUTCOME OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)

Chamanlal Setia: Related News

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

30 Sep 2024|12:47 PM

Rice stocks rise to 12% as the government lifts the restriction on non-basmati white rice.

