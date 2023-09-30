TO THE MEMBERS OF CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LIMITED

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LTD. ("the Company"), which comprises of Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act")in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a_airs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profits including other comprehensive income),changes inequity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters: -

3. Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significant in our audit of the financial statements of the current period.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition - Sale of Goods procedures: Refer Note 4 in the Summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information Our audit work included, but was not limited to, the following The Company recognised an amount of Rs.135562.84 lacs revenue for the year ended 31st March, 2024, as disclosed in Note 17 to the standalone financial statements. • Obtained an understanding of the process of each revenue stream, particularly of sale of rice and by products; Revenue for the Company primarily comprises of, revenue from sale of rice either manufactured or traded. • Evaluated the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over revenue recognition including around quantity sold, pricing and accounting of revenue transactions; • Performed substantive analytical procedures on revenue which includes ratio analysis and region wise analysis; • Evaluated the terms and conditions of the contracts, including incoterms, with customers to ensure that the revenue recognition criteria are assessed by the management in accordance with the accounting standards; • On a sample basis, tested revenue transactions recorded during the year, and revenue transactions recorded in the period before and after year-end with supporting documents, such as invoices, agreements with customers, proof of deliveries, and subsequent collection of payment; • Performed other substantive audit procedures including domestic debtor confirmations on a sample basis, reviewed the subsequent collection of payment and proof of deliveries document of such selected debtors. Further, reconciling revenue recorded during the year with statutory returns; • Tested, on sample basis, manual journal entries recorded in revenue accounts, credit notes and claims, to the relevant approvals and the supporting documents; • Evaluated disclosures made in the financial statements for revenue recognition from sale of goods for appropriateness in accordance with the accounting standards.

Inventory existence and valuation Our audit work included, but was not limited to the following procedures: Refer Note 4 in the Summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. Existence: Inventory of the Company consists primarily of variety of rice, paddy and their by- products, manufactured during the process of conversion of paddy into rice. • Obtained an understanding of the managements process of inventory management and inventory physical verification performed subsequent to year-end; The Company held inventories amounting to Rs. 49944.41 lacs as at 31st March 2024. Which represent 59% of total Current Assets of the company and 50% Total Assets of The Company. The inventory primarily comprises of Paddy as raw material, packing such as Bardana/ Empties material and finished goods in the form of rice and by-products. • Evaluated the design effectiveness of controls over inventory management process/ inventory physical verification and tested key controls for their operating effectiveness; Inventory holding is generally significant considering the finished goods are aged for 6-9 months and also due to seasonality of the purchase of paddy. • Reviewed the instructions given by senior management to stock count teams, including ensuring proper segregation of stock, use of calibration scales/charts, identification of damaged inventory, if any, etc.; Such inventory is stored in plinths, godown, warehouses, silos, and storage bags. High quantity of inventory makes inventory physical verification an extensive procedure for the management, at the year end. • Obtained inventory records and results of management conducted count; • Reviewed reconciliation of di_erences, if any, between management physical count and inventory records, and tested the necessary adjustment made in the inventory records by the management; • Reviewing the Stock Auditor Report of an Independent Chartered Accountant M/s AJ Mohan & Associates on 30.09.2023 along with its valuation and also Reviewing the Stock Auditor Report of an Independent Chartered Accountant M/s Jaitley Sumit and & Associates on 31.10.2023 along with its valuation

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The valuation of finished rice and by products is a comprehensive exercise and is carried out manually with the help of computer aided devices. The valuation process involves estimation around determination of – Valuation: Determination of Weighted average Cost • Obtained an understanding of management process of inventory valuation; • Allocable overheads and their absorption rates; • Evaluated design e_ectiveness of controls over inventory valuation process and tested key controls for their operating effectiveness; • Determination of net realisable value of by products such as husk, bran, etc, and • Tested inputs into the valuation process from source documents general ledger accounts; • Determination of net realisable value of the different variety of finished product. • Tested reconciliation of opening inventory, purchase/ production, sales and year-end inventory to validate the amount of yield during the year and to identify any abnormal production loss; Accordingly, existence and valuation of the yearend inventory balance, which is significant with respect to the total assets held by the Company, is considered to be one of the areas which required significant auditor attention owing to the complexity and judgements involved in the process of physical • Compared key estimates, including those involved in computation of allocable overheads and their absorption rate, to prior years and enquired reasons for any significant variations, • Checked net realisable value of by-products from actual sale proceeds near/ subsequent to the year-end; • Tested arithmetical accuracy of valuation calculations; and • Evaluated appropriateness of disclosure of inventory year- end balance in the financial statements.

4. Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our Knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in sub-section (5) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the State of a_airs, profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act; for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating e_ectively for the ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6 AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating e_ectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the e_ect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7 Report:-

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Except the Impact of Undisputed Trade Receivables – Considered Doubtful which are considered Doubtful to Rs. 447.42 Lacs which were not write o_ in Current Year or not provided for and except impact of Non-Disputed Trade payables which were not written back to profits amounting Rs 28.83 Lacs Outstanding for more than 3 Years. (a) In the case of the Balance sheet, of the state of a_airs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024 (b) In the case of the Statement of profit and loss , of the profit for the year ended on that date (including other comprehensive income) , (c) Changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

(d) In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

8 REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement and dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder; e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31st, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on March 31st , 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith is as stated in paragraph (b) above. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating e_ectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report; h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31.03.2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us; j. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31.03.2024 on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note No. 8 to Notes of Accounts. ii. In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provides to us, the Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, requiring provision under applicable laws or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend As stated in note no. 10 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) The Company uses accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and based on our examination which included test checks, the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in such accounting software(s). However, with respect to the primary accounting software, the audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain privileged/administrative access rights to the underlying database. As informed to us by the management of the Company, such privileged/administrative access rights to the database are with service provider only and changes, if any, are mandatorily recorded to su_ciently demonstrate its audit trail (edit log). Further, to the extent audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software(s), we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following: -

(1) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The Company has started maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment in computerized format in computer in current year for karnal unit Only, Due to fact that previous years register of fixed assets was mutilated due to an incident of rain water leakage.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(c) The Major Property, Plant and Equipment, which, in our opinion, is have been physically verified by the Management in a phased manner at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that the Title Deeds, comprising of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(e) The Company has revalued its existing Land having book value in the financial year 2022-2023 of Rs 1582.46 lakhs from Registered valuer at Rs 9563.27. Further the di_erence arises due to revaluation has been duly recognized in books of accounts amounting Rs. 7980.81 and shown under Revaluation Reserve under the Head Other Equity.

(f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

(2) (a) The inventories were physically verified at the year by the Management. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has renewed working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions on aggregate basis, are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company, for the respective quarters, except very minor di_erences which are no material and hence not reported.

(3) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its Directors or to any other person in whom the Director is interested except Rs 14.77 being payment made of Tds /Income Tax /Perks on behalf of Director Smt Shweta Setia, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(5) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(6) The provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(7) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have been regularly deposited by the company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(8) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, the outstanding dues of income-tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount(in lacs) Amount paid under protest(in lacs) Period to which relates (Financial Year) Forum which dispute is pending Punjab Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax/Cental sale Tax Not Determined Not Determined Not Determined Honble Punjab and Haryana High Court Custom Act,1962 Penalty 17.50 Nil 2013-14 Honble Gujrat and Haryana High Court

(9) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (10) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money was raised for purchase of vehicles by way of term loans and no principal and interest amount was in default as on 31.03.2024. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, hence reporting under the clause (ix) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, hence reporting under the clause (ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(11) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(12) (a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor on the Company.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

? As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

(13) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards except in case of following: Due to fact that Arm Length price (ALP) is technical issue of prevalent market conditions at the time of transactions and hence ALP is not determinable.

S. NO. Name of the Related Party Relationship Nature of Transaction Amount In Rs. (For year ended 31.03.2023) Amount outstanding as on 31.03.2023 (In Rs.) Amount in Rs. (For year ended 31.03.2024) Amount outstanding as on 31.03.2024 (In Rs.) 1. S.A Exports Sister Concern JobWork/ Others 209849 2329912 Dr 267221 Nil 2. AVN Group Sister Concern Lease/Rent Others 26904000 5453080 153111 Cr 26904000 2838288 Nil 3. Star Exports Sister Concern Job work/ Rental Income 30312801 18038204 Dr 21145765 824819 Dr 4. Virgo Overseas Nutrain Sister Concern Basement Rent 240720 240720 Dr Nil Nil 5. International pvt limited. Sister Concern Rent Nil Nil 169920 169920 Dr

(14) The Company has identified all related parties and transactions with them during the year as follows :-

S. No. Name of the Related Party Relationship Nature of Transaction Amount In Rs. (For year ended 31.03.2023) Amount outstanding as on 31.03.2023 (In Rs.) Amount in Rs. (For year ended 31.03.2024) Amount outstanding as on 31.03.2024 (In Rs.) Mr. Vijay Kumar Chairman cum Remuneration, 19600000 24400000 1. 166123 228434364 Cr Nil 272113662 Cr Setia Managing Director Perks & Interest 19028264 21078355 19600000 24400000 2. Mr. Rajeev Setia Joint Managing Remuneration, 1849217 202104774 Cr 1209168 153670056 Cr Director & CFO Perks & Interest 19287126 20623255 Remuneration, 125000 3. Mr. Sukarn Setia Executive Director Perks & Interest 400004 Nil Nil Nil Remuneration, 19200000 21600000 4. Mr. Sankesh Setia Executive Director Perks & Interest 1193623 13877064 Cr 1818678 19015083 Cr 1098018 1547964 19200000 21600000 5. Mr. Ankit Setia Executive Director Remuneration, 2917226 39983700 Cr 4394624 73187684 Cr Perks & Interest 3048784 10167078 6. Mrs. Shweta Setia Executive Director Remuneration, 600000 351714 Dr 600000 1477430 Dr Perks 1629442 1892141 7. Mrs. Isha Setia Directors ‘wife Remuneration 600000 Nil 600000 49977 Cr 8. Mrs. Richa Setia Directors ‘wife Remuneration 480000 Nil 590000 Nil 9. Setia Rice Mills Sister Concern Lease Rent Rice Sale/Job 300000 27200034 Dr 100000 1470034 Dr 10. S.A Exports Sister Concern Work/Rent 42917849 2329912 Dr 5235221 Nil 11. AVN Group Sister Concern Lease/Rent 26904000 153111 Cr 26904000 Nil Others Sales/Job work/ 5453080 2838288 12. Star Exports Sister Concern Rental Income 314387215 18038204 Dr 286900941 824819 Dr 13. Virgo Overseas Sister Concern Basement Rent 240720 240720 Dr 0 0 14. Laj Food Pvt.Ltd/ Nutrain Sister Concern Purchase/Sale 20448019 Nil 21014485 0 15. International Private limited Sister Concern Rent Nil Nil 169920 169920 Dr 16. Mrs Sunaina Directors ‘Daughter Salary 960000 Nil 960000 Nil Salary 450000 564000 17. Mrs Pinky Directors ‘Sister Interest 1050000 Nil 900000 Nil

Due To Fact that Arm ‘sLength price is technical issue for us and is not determinable.

(15) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued by internal auditor, for the period under audit.

(16) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(17) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(a) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (d) The Company does not have more than one CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(18) Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(19) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(20) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(21) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund or to a Special Account as per the provisions of section 135 of the act read with schedule VII. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(a) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has allocated amount in di_erent projects which are as follow:-

(22) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(23) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the CARO 2020 Order is not applicable (24) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Rajesh Kapoor & Co. Chartered Accountants sd/- Rajesh Kapoor Prop. Place: Amritsar M.No.:- 092692 Date: 28.05.2024 FRN NO.13527N UDIN: 24092692BKCJCV3233

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - 31ST MARCH 2024

(Refer to in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating e_ectively for ensuring the orderly and e_cient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated e_ectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating e_ectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating e_ectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of IND AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material e_ect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating e_ectively as at 31 March 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.