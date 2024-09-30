iifl-logo-icon 1
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd Board Meeting

Chamanlal Setia CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNAUDITED FINMANCIAL RESULTS AND CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
COMPLETION OF TENURE OF MR. VIJAY KUMAR JHAMB AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding fixation of schedule of 30th Annual General Meeting of Company to be held on 28.09.2024 and change in Directorate of Company.
Board Meeting6 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 and further to consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto Approved the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and further approved buyback of equity shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202416 May 2024
CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend if any. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
Appointment of Non Executive Independent Director
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

30 Sep 2024|12:47 PM

Rice stocks rise to 12% as the government lifts the restriction on non-basmati white rice.

