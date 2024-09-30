Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNAUDITED FINMANCIAL RESULTS AND CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

COMPLETION OF TENURE OF MR. VIJAY KUMAR JHAMB AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding fixation of schedule of 30th Annual General Meeting of Company to be held on 28.09.2024 and change in Directorate of Company.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 and further to consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto Approved the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and further approved buyback of equity shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 May 2024

CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend if any. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

Appointment of Non Executive Independent Director

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024