iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Share Price

0.3
(-14.29%)
Mar 9, 2020|02:41:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sita Shree Food Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

0.3

Prev. Close

0.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.3

Day's Low

0.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-45.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sita Shree Food Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sita Shree Food Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:03 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sita Shree Food Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

27.83

27.83

27.83

27.83

Preference Capital

0

0

33

21

Reserves

-141.96

-108.67

35.19

36.19

Net Worth

-114.13

-80.84

96.02

85.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

-3.98

146.63

757.14

577.64

yoy growth (%)

-102.71

-80.63

31.07

16.86

Raw materials

-4.89

-268.79

-705.38

-509.88

As % of sales

122.78

183.3

93.16

88.26

Employee costs

-0.17

-1.74

-2.41

-2.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-40.6

-176.57

0.16

7.04

Depreciation

-5.71

-5.67

-5.88

-5.94

Tax paid

8.03

10.26

-1.17

-4.55

Working capital

-20.1

-230.28

52.91

45.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-102.71

-80.63

31.07

16.86

Op profit growth

-92.57

-754.66

-26.78

44.8

EBIT growth

-89.03

-811.48

-23.98

46.11

Net profit growth

-80.41

16,439.21

-140.86

65.06

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

757.14

577.65

497.73

218

145.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

757.14

577.65

497.73

218

145.41

Other Operating Income

4.68

3.24

1

0.55

0.31

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sita Shree Food Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Dinesh Agrawal

Independent Director

Lucky Mevati

Independent Director

Ankit Magare

Director

Archana Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sita Shree Food Products Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Sitashree Food Products Private Limited on 17/04/1996. The company name was changed to Sita Shree Food Products Limited. Mr. Rajababu Agrawal and his family have promoted the company. Sita Shree is in the business of Wheat and pulse processing. The Company had entered into joint venture agreement with Godrej Pilsburry Ltd in the year 1997 for manufacturing of Atta through the Companys plant. The Company terminated said agreement in the year 2002 and started manufacturing under its own name & brand. In past, the Company has also catered to the requirements of multi national companies like Uniliver as production hub for manufacturing atta for their brand Annapurna in Indore. Presently the Company is also supplying its products to major players in retail industry such as, Pantaloon Retail and Reliance Retail.The product portfolio of the Company consists of Wheat Flour, Maida, Rawa, Daliya, Suji, and Chana Dal etc. These products are marketed under its own brand like Sita Shree, Regular and Sita Shree Gold or sold to other brands.Presently, the Company manufacturing facility located at Village Palda an Industrial Area in the Southern part of Indore. Companys manufacturing facility consists of two units, first of Wheat Flour/ Maida and second of Finished Dal of all types. The installed capacity of Unit I & Unit II is 43200 MT & 3500 MT per annum on Double shift basis. The Company has done expansion in flour Mill during 2003-2004 from capa
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sita Shree Food Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.