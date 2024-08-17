Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹0.3
Prev. Close₹0.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.3
Day's Low₹0.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-45.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
27.83
27.83
27.83
27.83
Preference Capital
0
0
33
21
Reserves
-141.96
-108.67
35.19
36.19
Net Worth
-114.13
-80.84
96.02
85.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
-3.98
146.63
757.14
577.64
yoy growth (%)
-102.71
-80.63
31.07
16.86
Raw materials
-4.89
-268.79
-705.38
-509.88
As % of sales
122.78
183.3
93.16
88.26
Employee costs
-0.17
-1.74
-2.41
-2.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-40.6
-176.57
0.16
7.04
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.67
-5.88
-5.94
Tax paid
8.03
10.26
-1.17
-4.55
Working capital
-20.1
-230.28
52.91
45.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-102.71
-80.63
31.07
16.86
Op profit growth
-92.57
-754.66
-26.78
44.8
EBIT growth
-89.03
-811.48
-23.98
46.11
Net profit growth
-80.41
16,439.21
-140.86
65.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
757.14
577.65
497.73
218
145.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
757.14
577.65
497.73
218
145.41
Other Operating Income
4.68
3.24
1
0.55
0.31
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Dinesh Agrawal
Independent Director
Lucky Mevati
Independent Director
Ankit Magare
Director
Archana Shukla
Reports by Sita Shree Food Products Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as Sitashree Food Products Private Limited on 17/04/1996. The company name was changed to Sita Shree Food Products Limited. Mr. Rajababu Agrawal and his family have promoted the company. Sita Shree is in the business of Wheat and pulse processing. The Company had entered into joint venture agreement with Godrej Pilsburry Ltd in the year 1997 for manufacturing of Atta through the Companys plant. The Company terminated said agreement in the year 2002 and started manufacturing under its own name & brand. In past, the Company has also catered to the requirements of multi national companies like Uniliver as production hub for manufacturing atta for their brand Annapurna in Indore. Presently the Company is also supplying its products to major players in retail industry such as, Pantaloon Retail and Reliance Retail.The product portfolio of the Company consists of Wheat Flour, Maida, Rawa, Daliya, Suji, and Chana Dal etc. These products are marketed under its own brand like Sita Shree, Regular and Sita Shree Gold or sold to other brands.Presently, the Company manufacturing facility located at Village Palda an Industrial Area in the Southern part of Indore. Companys manufacturing facility consists of two units, first of Wheat Flour/ Maida and second of Finished Dal of all types. The installed capacity of Unit I & Unit II is 43200 MT & 3500 MT per annum on Double shift basis. The Company has done expansion in flour Mill during 2003-2004 from capa
Read More
