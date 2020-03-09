Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-40.6
-176.57
0.16
7.04
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.67
-5.88
-5.94
Tax paid
8.03
10.26
-1.17
-4.55
Working capital
-20.1
-230.28
52.91
45.35
Other operating items
Operating
-58.38
-402.27
46.01
41.89
Capital expenditure
0
-0.37
0.53
30.35
Free cash flow
-58.38
-402.65
46.54
72.24
Equity raised
-218.06
59.83
84.38
67.65
Investing
-0.01
-1.36
0
0
Financing
27.3
19.92
76.26
52.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-249.15
-324.25
207.19
192.62
