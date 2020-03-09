iifl-logo-icon 1
Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.3
(-14.29%)
Mar 9, 2020

Sita Shree Food Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-40.6

-176.57

0.16

7.04

Depreciation

-5.71

-5.67

-5.88

-5.94

Tax paid

8.03

10.26

-1.17

-4.55

Working capital

-20.1

-230.28

52.91

45.35

Other operating items

Operating

-58.38

-402.27

46.01

41.89

Capital expenditure

0

-0.37

0.53

30.35

Free cash flow

-58.38

-402.65

46.54

72.24

Equity raised

-218.06

59.83

84.38

67.65

Investing

-0.01

-1.36

0

0

Financing

27.3

19.92

76.26

52.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-249.15

-324.25

207.19

192.62

