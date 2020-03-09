Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
27.83
27.83
27.83
27.83
Preference Capital
0
0
33
21
Reserves
-141.96
-108.67
35.19
36.19
Net Worth
-114.13
-80.84
96.02
85.02
Minority Interest
Debt
199.2
194.42
201.16
165.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
8.54
7.39
Total Liabilities
85.07
113.58
305.72
257.97
Fixed Assets
73.02
78.74
84.65
90.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.05
1.41
1.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.22
3.19
0
0
Networking Capital
0.75
30.95
207.34
157.27
Inventories
1.58
3.51
158.9
107.99
Inventory Days
-144.59
8.73
76.6
68.23
Sundry Debtors
3.75
10.83
213.31
100.26
Debtor Days
-343.17
26.95
102.83
63.35
Other Current Assets
72.33
75.22
10.7
11.19
Sundry Creditors
-13.81
-19.93
-173.21
-58.62
Creditor Days
-1,263.81
49.6
83.5
37.04
Other Current Liabilities
-63.1
-38.68
-2.36
-3.55
Cash
0.03
0.64
12.3
9.28
Total Assets
85.06
113.57
305.7
257.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.