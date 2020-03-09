iifl-logo-icon 1
Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Balance Sheet

0.3
(-14.29%)
Mar 9, 2020|02:41:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

27.83

27.83

27.83

27.83

Preference Capital

0

0

33

21

Reserves

-141.96

-108.67

35.19

36.19

Net Worth

-114.13

-80.84

96.02

85.02

Minority Interest

Debt

199.2

194.42

201.16

165.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

8.54

7.39

Total Liabilities

85.07

113.58

305.72

257.97

Fixed Assets

73.02

78.74

84.65

90.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.05

1.41

1.41

Deferred Tax Asset Net

11.22

3.19

0

0

Networking Capital

0.75

30.95

207.34

157.27

Inventories

1.58

3.51

158.9

107.99

Inventory Days

-144.59

8.73

76.6

68.23

Sundry Debtors

3.75

10.83

213.31

100.26

Debtor Days

-343.17

26.95

102.83

63.35

Other Current Assets

72.33

75.22

10.7

11.19

Sundry Creditors

-13.81

-19.93

-173.21

-58.62

Creditor Days

-1,263.81

49.6

83.5

37.04

Other Current Liabilities

-63.1

-38.68

-2.36

-3.55

Cash

0.03

0.64

12.3

9.28

Total Assets

85.06

113.57

305.7

257.97

