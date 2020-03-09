iifl-logo-icon 1
Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Key Ratios

0.3
(-14.29%)
Mar 9, 2020|02:41:55 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.07

16.05

128.31

49.91

Op profit growth

-26.78

44.67

147.38

62.84

EBIT growth

-23.98

45.97

132.46

61.64

Net profit growth

-140.86

68.68

2,485.67

-95.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.92

5.24

4.2

3.88

EBIT margin

2.77

4.77

3.79

3.73

Net profit margin

-0.13

0.42

0.29

0.02

RoCE

7.44

11.6

9.7

6.11

RoNW

-0.27

0.73

0.52

0.02

RoA

-0.08

0.25

0.18

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.88

0.52

0.03

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.47

-1.25

-0.56

-0.37

Book value per share

34.51

30.54

29.62

25.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

22.1

10

151.66

P/CEPS

-3.77

-15.55

-9.16

-12.09

P/B

0.41

0.84

0.23

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

7.99

6.27

6.41

12.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-691.91

-64.75

-60.03

-97.65

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

75.58

52.94

40.45

57

Inventory days

64.33

58.07

44.41

59.82

Creditor days

-57.56

-29.12

-23.42

-31.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1

-1.34

-1.24

-1.42

Net debt / equity

1.96

1.83

1.53

1.86

Net debt / op. profit

8.51

5.15

6.03

12.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-93.16

-88.26

-89.63

-87.72

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.46

-0.41

-0.31

Other costs

-3.58

-6.02

-5.75

-8.08

No Record Found

