|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.07
16.05
128.31
49.91
Op profit growth
-26.78
44.67
147.38
62.84
EBIT growth
-23.98
45.97
132.46
61.64
Net profit growth
-140.86
68.68
2,485.67
-95.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.92
5.24
4.2
3.88
EBIT margin
2.77
4.77
3.79
3.73
Net profit margin
-0.13
0.42
0.29
0.02
RoCE
7.44
11.6
9.7
6.11
RoNW
-0.27
0.73
0.52
0.02
RoA
-0.08
0.25
0.18
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.88
0.52
0.03
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.47
-1.25
-0.56
-0.37
Book value per share
34.51
30.54
29.62
25.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
22.1
10
151.66
P/CEPS
-3.77
-15.55
-9.16
-12.09
P/B
0.41
0.84
0.23
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
7.99
6.27
6.41
12.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-691.91
-64.75
-60.03
-97.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.58
52.94
40.45
57
Inventory days
64.33
58.07
44.41
59.82
Creditor days
-57.56
-29.12
-23.42
-31.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1
-1.34
-1.24
-1.42
Net debt / equity
1.96
1.83
1.53
1.86
Net debt / op. profit
8.51
5.15
6.03
12.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.16
-88.26
-89.63
-87.72
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.46
-0.41
-0.31
Other costs
-3.58
-6.02
-5.75
-8.08
