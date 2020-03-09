Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
-3.98
146.63
757.14
577.64
yoy growth (%)
-102.71
-80.63
31.07
16.86
Raw materials
-4.89
-268.79
-705.38
-509.88
As % of sales
122.78
183.3
93.16
88.26
Employee costs
-0.17
-1.74
-2.41
-2.67
As % of sales
4.3
1.19
0.31
0.46
Other costs
-1.71
-21.3
-27.16
-34.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.11
14.52
3.58
6.02
Operating profit
-10.77
-145.2
22.17
30.29
OPM
270.2
-99.02
2.92
5.24
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.67
-5.88
-5.94
Interest expense
-24.23
-27.33
-20.8
-20.55
Other income
0.12
1.63
4.68
3.23
Profit before tax
-40.6
-176.57
0.16
7.04
Taxes
8.03
10.26
-1.17
-4.55
Tax rate
-19.78
-5.81
-691.91
-64.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-32.56
-166.31
-1
2.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.02
Net profit
-32.56
-166.31
-1
2.46
yoy growth (%)
-80.41
16,439.21
-140.86
65.06
NPM
816.59
-113.42
-0.13
0.42
