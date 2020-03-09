iifl-logo-icon 1
Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.3
(-14.29%)
Mar 9, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

-3.98

146.63

757.14

577.64

yoy growth (%)

-102.71

-80.63

31.07

16.86

Raw materials

-4.89

-268.79

-705.38

-509.88

As % of sales

122.78

183.3

93.16

88.26

Employee costs

-0.17

-1.74

-2.41

-2.67

As % of sales

4.3

1.19

0.31

0.46

Other costs

-1.71

-21.3

-27.16

-34.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.11

14.52

3.58

6.02

Operating profit

-10.77

-145.2

22.17

30.29

OPM

270.2

-99.02

2.92

5.24

Depreciation

-5.71

-5.67

-5.88

-5.94

Interest expense

-24.23

-27.33

-20.8

-20.55

Other income

0.12

1.63

4.68

3.23

Profit before tax

-40.6

-176.57

0.16

7.04

Taxes

8.03

10.26

-1.17

-4.55

Tax rate

-19.78

-5.81

-691.91

-64.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-32.56

-166.31

-1

2.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.02

Net profit

-32.56

-166.31

-1

2.46

yoy growth (%)

-80.41

16,439.21

-140.86

65.06

NPM

816.59

-113.42

-0.13

0.42

