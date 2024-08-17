Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
498.61
394.98
344.61
109.11
108.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
498.61
394.98
344.61
109.11
108.51
Other Operating Income
-
2.25
6.78
0.38
0.38
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
498.61
397.22
351.42
109.5
108.91
Total Expenditure
476.81
377.29
336.82
103.83
104.86
PBIDT
21.8
19.93
14.59
5.65
4.05
Interest
13.77
12.53
10.69
3.11
2.29
PBDT
8.03
7.41
3.9
2.53
1.75
Depreciation
4.41
2.91
2.28
0.37
0.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.73
0.89
0.31
0.7
0.52
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.88
3.6
1.29
1.45
0.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.88
3.6
1.29
1.45
0.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.88
3.6
1.29
1.45
0.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.04
1.29
0.58
0.66
0.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.83
27.83
22.04
22.04
22.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
98,71,289
99,37,336
99,43,927
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
44.79
45.09
45.11
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
-
0
60,50,516
44,07,360
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
-
0
49.72
36.43
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
-
0
27.45
20
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
-
0
61,14,995
76,92,104
1,20,92,873
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
-
0
50.27
63.56
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
-
0
27.75
34.9
54.88
PBIDTM(%)
4.37
5.04
4.23
5.18
3.73
PBDTM(%)
1.61
1.87
1.13
2.32
1.61
PATM(%)
0.57
0.91
0.37
1.32
0.79
