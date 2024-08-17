Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
339.37
238.27
304.47
193.27
162.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
339.37
238.27
304.47
193.27
162.41
Other Operating Income
2.57
0.67
-0.84
1.84
0.43
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
341.93
238.94
303.63
195.1
162.85
Total Expenditure
320.44
226.94
291.44
185.36
157.11
PBIDT
21.5
12.02
12.19
9.73
5.73
Interest
12.66
7.88
8.45
6.76
3.98
PBDT
8.83
4.13
3.74
2.98
1.75
Depreciation
4.05
1.88
1.52
1.51
0.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.04
0.43
1.91
0.31
0.37
Deferred Tax
3.08
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.65
1.8
0.31
1.14
0.74
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.65
1.8
0.31
1.14
0.74
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.02
0
-0.02
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.67
1.8
0.33
1.14
0.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.23
0.64
0.11
0.51
0.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.83
27.82
27.83
22.04
22.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
1,52,29,870
1,53,57,963
98,81,289
99,37,336
Public Shareholding (%)
0
54.72
55.18
44.84
45.09
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
60,50,516
60,50,516
60,50,516
60,50,516
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
48
48.5
49.77
50
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
21.73
21.74
27.45
27.45
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
65,53,788
64,25,695
61,04,995
60,48,948
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
52
51.5
50.22
49.99
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
23.54
23.09
27.7
27.45
PBIDTM(%)
6.33
5.04
4
5.03
3.53
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.19
0.75
0.1
0.59
0.45
