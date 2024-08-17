iifl-logo-icon 1
Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Company Summary

0.3
(-14.29%)
Mar 9, 2020|02:41:55 PM

Sita Shree Food Products Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Sitashree Food Products Private Limited on 17/04/1996. The company name was changed to Sita Shree Food Products Limited. Mr. Rajababu Agrawal and his family have promoted the company. Sita Shree is in the business of Wheat and pulse processing. The Company had entered into joint venture agreement with Godrej Pilsburry Ltd in the year 1997 for manufacturing of Atta through the Companys plant. The Company terminated said agreement in the year 2002 and started manufacturing under its own name & brand. In past, the Company has also catered to the requirements of multi national companies like Uniliver as production hub for manufacturing atta for their brand Annapurna in Indore. Presently the Company is also supplying its products to major players in retail industry such as, Pantaloon Retail and Reliance Retail.The product portfolio of the Company consists of Wheat Flour, Maida, Rawa, Daliya, Suji, and Chana Dal etc. These products are marketed under its own brand like Sita Shree, Regular and Sita Shree Gold or sold to other brands.Presently, the Company manufacturing facility located at Village Palda an Industrial Area in the Southern part of Indore. Companys manufacturing facility consists of two units, first of Wheat Flour/ Maida and second of Finished Dal of all types. The installed capacity of Unit I & Unit II is 43200 MT & 3500 MT per annum on Double shift basis. The Company has done expansion in flour Mill during 2003-2004 from capacity of 36000 MT to 43200 MTThe Company now proposes to set up a solvent extraction plant, a Lecithin plant and one additional flourmill to cater to the increasing demand. The proposed project will be set up at Badiakima, Indore, just 8 km away from existing location. Vegetable oils have been in perpetual short supply in face of high consumption & low production. Increasing cultivation of soyabean in Madhya Pradesh and growing demand for Soya Oil and its by-products due to its nutritional values has enabled the Company to identify opportunity of investment in soyabean extraction business.

