Prabhat Dairy Ltd Share Price

99.6
(-0.10%)
Apr 22, 2021|03:34:57 PM

Prabhat Dairy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

99.2

Prev. Close

99.7

Turnover(Lac.)

135.66

Day's High

99.85

Day's Low

99.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

972.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prabhat Dairy Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:54 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.09%

Non-Promoter- 2.67%

Institutions: 2.67%

Non-Institutions: 47.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prabhat Dairy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

95.09

95.09

97.68

97.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

500.39

501.61

532.25

520.07

Net Worth

595.48

596.7

629.93

617.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

491.6

1,441.91

1,131.15

1,000.07

yoy growth (%)

-65.9

27.47

13.1

14.38

Raw materials

-515.87

-1,267.08

-991.7

-881.32

As % of sales

104.93

87.87

87.67

88.12

Employee costs

-5.29

-33.66

-25.96

-21.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-112.19

20.68

30.08

30.36

Depreciation

-0.2

-19.03

-16.04

-15.23

Tax paid

-7.91

-1.77

-2.78

-3.41

Working capital

-156.4

-79.61

-42.92

213.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.9

27.47

13.1

14.38

Op profit growth

-398.97

8.65

-4.41

9.61

EBIT growth

-400.23

-16.72

-7.45

87.97

Net profit growth

-735.38

-30.75

1.3

648.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

533.09

238.72

27.55

1,409.87

1,167.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

533.09

238.72

27.55

1,409.87

1,167.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

59.88

48.9

46.47

20.18

1.47

Prabhat Dairy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prabhat Dairy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & M.D.

Sarangdhar R Nirmal

Joint MD & Executive Director

Vivek S Nirmal

Company Secretary

Dipti Todkar

Independent Director

Abdul Samad

Independent Director

Bhaskar Gaikwad

Independent Director

Vaibhav Parjane

Independent Director

Richa Ahuja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prabhat Dairy Ltd

Summary

Prabhat Dairy Limited and its subsidiaries (together referred to as The Group) are engaged in the business of procurement and processing of milk and sale of milk and milk products like Ghee, Flavored Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Cheese, Paneer and Sweetened Condensed Milk etc. catering to the needs of retail as well as the industrial trade sector. It is an integrated milk and dairy products company in India catering to institutional as well as retail customers. The company sells products under its retail consumer brands as well as ingredient products or as co-manufactured products to a number of institutional and multinational companies. As of June 30, 2015, it had an aggregate milk processing capacity of 1.5 million litres per day.The company has established large, automated production facilities with advanced equipment at Shrirampur (Ahmednagar) and at Navi Mumbai, with an aggregate milk processing capacity of 1.5 million litres per day. These facilities are in close proximity to its milk procurement region as well as target market. The company has received several quality certifications relating to its products and production facilities, including certifications from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for certain of its products; the AGMARK quality certification for ghee and butter; the IS 1166:1986 certification for condensed milk, partly skimmed and skimmed condensed milk. It has also received Halal certifications for skimmed milk p
QUICKLINKS FOR Prabhat Dairy Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

