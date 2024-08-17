SectorFMCG
Open₹99.2
Prev. Close₹99.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹135.66
Day's High₹99.85
Day's Low₹99.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)972.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
95.09
95.09
97.68
97.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
500.39
501.61
532.25
520.07
Net Worth
595.48
596.7
629.93
617.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
491.6
1,441.91
1,131.15
1,000.07
yoy growth (%)
-65.9
27.47
13.1
14.38
Raw materials
-515.87
-1,267.08
-991.7
-881.32
As % of sales
104.93
87.87
87.67
88.12
Employee costs
-5.29
-33.66
-25.96
-21.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-112.19
20.68
30.08
30.36
Depreciation
-0.2
-19.03
-16.04
-15.23
Tax paid
-7.91
-1.77
-2.78
-3.41
Working capital
-156.4
-79.61
-42.92
213.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.9
27.47
13.1
14.38
Op profit growth
-398.97
8.65
-4.41
9.61
EBIT growth
-400.23
-16.72
-7.45
87.97
Net profit growth
-735.38
-30.75
1.3
648.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
533.09
238.72
27.55
1,409.87
1,167.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
533.09
238.72
27.55
1,409.87
1,167.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.88
48.9
46.47
20.18
1.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & M.D.
Sarangdhar R Nirmal
Joint MD & Executive Director
Vivek S Nirmal
Company Secretary
Dipti Todkar
Independent Director
Abdul Samad
Independent Director
Bhaskar Gaikwad
Independent Director
Vaibhav Parjane
Independent Director
Richa Ahuja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prabhat Dairy Ltd
Summary
Prabhat Dairy Limited and its subsidiaries (together referred to as The Group) are engaged in the business of procurement and processing of milk and sale of milk and milk products like Ghee, Flavored Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Cheese, Paneer and Sweetened Condensed Milk etc. catering to the needs of retail as well as the industrial trade sector. It is an integrated milk and dairy products company in India catering to institutional as well as retail customers. The company sells products under its retail consumer brands as well as ingredient products or as co-manufactured products to a number of institutional and multinational companies. As of June 30, 2015, it had an aggregate milk processing capacity of 1.5 million litres per day.The company has established large, automated production facilities with advanced equipment at Shrirampur (Ahmednagar) and at Navi Mumbai, with an aggregate milk processing capacity of 1.5 million litres per day. These facilities are in close proximity to its milk procurement region as well as target market. The company has received several quality certifications relating to its products and production facilities, including certifications from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for certain of its products; the AGMARK quality certification for ghee and butter; the IS 1166:1986 certification for condensed milk, partly skimmed and skimmed condensed milk. It has also received Halal certifications for skimmed milk p
