Summary

Prabhat Dairy Limited and its subsidiaries (together referred to as The Group) are engaged in the business of procurement and processing of milk and sale of milk and milk products like Ghee, Flavored Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Cheese, Paneer and Sweetened Condensed Milk etc. catering to the needs of retail as well as the industrial trade sector. It is an integrated milk and dairy products company in India catering to institutional as well as retail customers. The company sells products under its retail consumer brands as well as ingredient products or as co-manufactured products to a number of institutional and multinational companies. As of June 30, 2015, it had an aggregate milk processing capacity of 1.5 million litres per day.The company has established large, automated production facilities with advanced equipment at Shrirampur (Ahmednagar) and at Navi Mumbai, with an aggregate milk processing capacity of 1.5 million litres per day. These facilities are in close proximity to its milk procurement region as well as target market. The company has received several quality certifications relating to its products and production facilities, including certifications from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for certain of its products; the AGMARK quality certification for ghee and butter; the IS 1166:1986 certification for condensed milk, partly skimmed and skimmed condensed milk. It has also received Halal certifications for skimmed milk p

