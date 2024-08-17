iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhat Dairy Ltd Quarterly Results

99.6
(-0.10%)
Apr 22, 2021|03:34:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

92.36

87.87

82.61

194.73

201.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

92.36

87.87

82.61

194.73

201.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.54

10.07

10.43

8.24

17.31

Total Income

102.9

97.94

93.04

202.96

218.89

Total Expenditure

91.1

84.13

80.75

337.55

202.62

PBIDT

11.8

13.8

12.29

-134.59

16.27

Interest

0

1.31

0

0

0

PBDT

11.8

12.49

12.29

-134.59

16.27

Depreciation

0.08

0.07

0.06

0.06

0.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.93

3.11

3.06

0.23

5.9

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

5.74

0

Reported Profit After Tax

8.79

9.31

9.17

-140.63

10.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8.79

9.31

9.17

-140.63

10.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.79

9.31

9.17

-140.63

10.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.9

0.95

0.94

-14.4

1.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

97.68

97.68

97.68

97.68

97.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.77

15.7

14.87

-69.11

8.07

PBDTM(%)

12.77

14.21

14.87

-69.11

8.07

PATM(%)

9.51

10.59

11.1

-72.21

5.07

