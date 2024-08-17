Prabhat Dairy Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
92.36
87.87
82.61
194.73
201.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
92.36
87.87
82.61
194.73
201.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.54
10.07
10.43
8.24
17.31
Total Income
102.9
97.94
93.04
202.96
218.89
Total Expenditure
91.1
84.13
80.75
337.55
202.62
PBIDT
11.8
13.8
12.29
-134.59
16.27
Interest
0
1.31
0
0
0
PBDT
11.8
12.49
12.29
-134.59
16.27
Depreciation
0.08
0.07
0.06
0.06
0.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.93
3.11
3.06
0.23
5.9
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
5.74
0
Reported Profit After Tax
8.79
9.31
9.17
-140.63
10.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.79
9.31
9.17
-140.63
10.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.79
9.31
9.17
-140.63
10.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.9
0.95
0.94
-14.4
1.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
97.68
97.68
97.68
97.68
97.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.77
15.7
14.87
-69.11
8.07
PBDTM(%)
12.77
14.21
14.87
-69.11
8.07
PATM(%)
9.51
10.59
11.1
-72.21
5.07
