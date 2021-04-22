Prabhat Dairy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
95.09
95.09
97.68
97.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
500.39
501.61
532.25
520.07
Net Worth
595.48
596.7
629.93
617.75
Minority Interest
Debt
1.54
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
597.02
596.7
629.93
617.75
Fixed Assets
4.36
4.3
3.71
2.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
592.45
590.12
97.5
-331.39
Inventories
0.24
2.09
2.33
1.57
Inventory Days
1.16
Sundry Debtors
1.3
347
300.62
133.87
Debtor Days
99.39
Other Current Assets
596.13
259.06
24.28
1,668.27
Sundry Creditors
-2.95
-17.47
-198.82
-143.55
Creditor Days
106.58
Other Current Liabilities
-2.27
-0.56
-30.91
-1,991.55
Cash
0.21
2.28
528.73
946.81
Total Assets
597.02
596.7
629.94
617.73
