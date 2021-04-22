iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhat Dairy Ltd Balance Sheet

99.6
(-0.10%)
Apr 22, 2021|03:34:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

95.09

95.09

97.68

97.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

500.39

501.61

532.25

520.07

Net Worth

595.48

596.7

629.93

617.75

Minority Interest

Debt

1.54

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

597.02

596.7

629.93

617.75

Fixed Assets

4.36

4.3

3.71

2.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

592.45

590.12

97.5

-331.39

Inventories

0.24

2.09

2.33

1.57

Inventory Days

1.16

Sundry Debtors

1.3

347

300.62

133.87

Debtor Days

99.39

Other Current Assets

596.13

259.06

24.28

1,668.27

Sundry Creditors

-2.95

-17.47

-198.82

-143.55

Creditor Days

106.58

Other Current Liabilities

-2.27

-0.56

-30.91

-1,991.55

Cash

0.21

2.28

528.73

946.81

Total Assets

597.02

596.7

629.94

617.73

