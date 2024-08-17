iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhat Dairy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

99.6
(-0.10%)
Apr 22, 2021

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

262.84

338.36

34.87

1,149.07

1,032.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

262.84

338.36

34.87

1,149.07

1,032.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.04

51.64

41.68

1.43

19.68

Total Income

293.87

390.01

76.55

1,150.49

1,052.36

Total Expenditure

257.3

341.72

35.34

1,051.64

935.73

PBIDT

36.57

48.29

41.21

98.85

116.63

Interest

0

0.3

0

25.97

21.88

PBDT

36.57

47.99

41.21

72.88

94.75

Depreciation

0.21

0.14

0

36.51

32.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.09

16.4

0.2

8.25

13.66

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.04

-1.56

0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

27.27

31.45

40.97

29.68

48.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

27.27

31.45

40.97

29.68

48.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

18.91

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27.27

31.45

40.97

29.68

29.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.79

3.22

4.19

3.06

4.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

97.68

97.68

97.68

97.68

97.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.91

14.27

118.18

8.6

11.29

PBDTM(%)

13.91

14.18

118.18

6.34

9.17

PATM(%)

10.37

9.29

117.49

2.58

4.71

