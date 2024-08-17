Prabhat Dairy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
262.84
338.36
34.87
1,149.07
1,032.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
262.84
338.36
34.87
1,149.07
1,032.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.04
51.64
41.68
1.43
19.68
Total Income
293.87
390.01
76.55
1,150.49
1,052.36
Total Expenditure
257.3
341.72
35.34
1,051.64
935.73
PBIDT
36.57
48.29
41.21
98.85
116.63
Interest
0
0.3
0
25.97
21.88
PBDT
36.57
47.99
41.21
72.88
94.75
Depreciation
0.21
0.14
0
36.51
32.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.09
16.4
0.2
8.25
13.66
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.04
-1.56
0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
27.27
31.45
40.97
29.68
48.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.27
31.45
40.97
29.68
48.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
18.91
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.27
31.45
40.97
29.68
29.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.79
3.22
4.19
3.06
4.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
97.68
97.68
97.68
97.68
97.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.91
14.27
118.18
8.6
11.29
PBDTM(%)
13.91
14.18
118.18
6.34
9.17
PATM(%)
10.37
9.29
117.49
2.58
4.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.