|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.69
10.22
20.73
16.37
Op profit growth
-209.49
5.3
10.01
11.33
EBIT growth
-199.32
2.63
9.98
10.07
Net profit growth
-330.94
0.7
102.77
-10.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-27.42
8.59
8.99
9.86
EBIT margin
-16.22
5.6
6.01
6.6
Net profit margin
-20.48
3.04
3.32
1.98
RoCE
-11.87
8.39
8.83
9.56
RoNW
-4.54
1.66
1.75
1.16
RoA
-3.74
1.13
1.22
0.71
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-11.18
4.84
4.81
2.37
Dividend per share
0
0
0.4
0.4
Cash EPS
-11.19
-0.18
0.38
-1.68
Book value per share
48.19
74.82
70.45
66.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.87
30.96
25.29
46.28
P/CEPS
-4.86
-814.82
317.67
-65.26
P/B
1.12
2
1.72
1.65
EV/EBIDTA
4.8
11.32
10.78
10.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
8.32
16.87
Tax payout
25.78
-11.9
-49.42
-36.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
125.97
57.92
64.39
67.94
Inventory days
45.86
31.19
28.62
23.65
Creditor days
-62.27
-17.93
-17.08
-21.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
289.5
-2.6
-2.88
-1.9
Net debt / equity
-2.01
0.1
0.28
0.22
Net debt / op. profit
6.47
0.59
1.51
1.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-103.85
-77.99
-80.56
-79.5
Employee costs
-1.18
-2.79
-2.46
-2.42
Other costs
-22.37
-10.61
-7.98
-8.2
