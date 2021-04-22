iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhat Dairy Ltd Key Ratios

99.6
(-0.10%)
Apr 22, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.69

10.22

20.73

16.37

Op profit growth

-209.49

5.3

10.01

11.33

EBIT growth

-199.32

2.63

9.98

10.07

Net profit growth

-330.94

0.7

102.77

-10.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-27.42

8.59

8.99

9.86

EBIT margin

-16.22

5.6

6.01

6.6

Net profit margin

-20.48

3.04

3.32

1.98

RoCE

-11.87

8.39

8.83

9.56

RoNW

-4.54

1.66

1.75

1.16

RoA

-3.74

1.13

1.22

0.71

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-11.18

4.84

4.81

2.37

Dividend per share

0

0

0.4

0.4

Cash EPS

-11.19

-0.18

0.38

-1.68

Book value per share

48.19

74.82

70.45

66.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.87

30.96

25.29

46.28

P/CEPS

-4.86

-814.82

317.67

-65.26

P/B

1.12

2

1.72

1.65

EV/EBIDTA

4.8

11.32

10.78

10.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

8.32

16.87

Tax payout

25.78

-11.9

-49.42

-36.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

125.97

57.92

64.39

67.94

Inventory days

45.86

31.19

28.62

23.65

Creditor days

-62.27

-17.93

-17.08

-21.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

289.5

-2.6

-2.88

-1.9

Net debt / equity

-2.01

0.1

0.28

0.22

Net debt / op. profit

6.47

0.59

1.51

1.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-103.85

-77.99

-80.56

-79.5

Employee costs

-1.18

-2.79

-2.46

-2.42

Other costs

-22.37

-10.61

-7.98

-8.2

QUICKLINKS FOR Prabhat Dairy Ltd

